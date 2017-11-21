Skip to main content

Kennett Square Life Winter 2017 edition

11/21/2017 11:30AM ● Published by J. Chambless

The Chalfant House reborn - 11142017 0238PM

The Chalfant House reborn

It's an integral part of Kennett Square's history, and now, after a 2014 fire, it's been lovingly restored Read More » 

 

Photo by Jie Deng

A purr-fect place to spend some time

Treetops Kitty Cafe provides spot for feline/human interaction Read More » 

 

Biking the community - 11142017 0303PM

Biking the community 

With Bike Kennett, Josie Marsh is sharing a love of cycling Read More » 

 

Artist Jeff Bell outside his studio with his sculpture Three Moons

Artistry in metal

Jeff Bell's work goes beyond function to become art Read More » 

 

RJ Waters at 25 Smart growth simple principles - 11142017 0258PM

R.J. Waters at 25: Smart growth, simple principles

The company that Bob Waters began a quarter century ago has stuck to a very simple working philosophy: Cultivate a business that emphasizes quality over quantity Read More » 

 

An emporium of style reaches a milestone - 11142017 0244PM

An emporium of style reaches a milestone 

In 1997, Anthony DiFrancesco opened the Nicholas Anthony Salon & Day Spa in the Willowdale Town Center. Twenty years later, he is still restless to learn more Read More » 

 

