Police Blotter for the week of Nov. 20

11/20/2017 12:01PM ● Published by J. Chambless

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Pennsylvania State Police Avondale charged Alonso Rodriguez of London Grove Township on Oct. 14 on two counts of indecent exposure and two counts of harassment after he exposed his genitals and asked two women for sex outside the Acme in London Grove Township, and at Rosehill Road and State Road in London Grove Township. Rodriguez was also charged, along with Samuel Thomas Strange of Landenberg, for distributing explicit videos and photos of a female victim on the internet in what police are calling a “revenge porn” case.

CHURCH VANDALIZED



Shelby Royle, 22, of Wilmington, Del., and Jaqueline Stepler, 20, of Newark, Del., were arrested and charged with burglary, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct on Nov. 6. Chester County Regional Police reported that at about 1:26 a.m., police were called to Saint Anthony in the Hills on Limestone Road in New Garden Township, for a possible burglary in progress. The caller reported hearing someone on the property yelling and breaking glass in a building near the amphitheater. Upon arrival at the scene, police found both women, who were combative, uncooperative and suspected to be intoxicated. An inspection of the building showed that a substantial amount of damage was done to the interior and exterior. Windows, tables, chairs and religious objects were broken, interior lights were taken down, and graffiti was written on interior walls. Stepler and Royle were taken into custody. They were arraigned and initially committed to the Chester County Prison in lieu of posting $10,000 bail. Charges of institutional vandalism and criminal mischief will be added once an estimate of the damage is provided by the church.

GUN VIOLATION AND THREATS



Robert G. Fleming, 53, of New Castle, Del., was arrested by Southern Chester County Regional Police on Nov. 3 and charged with a firearms violation and assault-related offenses stemming from an alleged incident of road rage that occurred two days earlier. The incident occurred on Nov. 1 in the 9100 block of Gap Newport Pike in New Garden Township. The victim reported that he had turned on to southbound Gap Newport Pike from Limestone Road, in front of Fleming’s vehicle. Fleming flashed his high beams at the victim, and when the victim applied his brakes, Fleming passed his vehicle in a no-passing zone. Once past the victim, Fleming reportedly exited his vehicle and approached the victim’s car, carrying a handgun. Fleming pointed the gun at the victim and said he could kill the victim. Fleming then returned to his vehicle and left the scene. The victim was able to provide a registration number for the vehicle and a description of Fleming. He was not licensed to carry a firearm. A Ruger 9mm pistol, believed to be the weapon displayed by Fleming was seized. He was taken into custody and arraigned, after which he was committed to the Chester County Prison in lieu of bail.

POLICE PROBE THEFTS OF CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT

Pennsylvania State Police Avondale are investigating the thefts of construction equipment from five Asplundh trucks while they were parked at a London Grove Township work site overnight on Sept. 27. Police were able to get fingerprints from the trucks and the thefts are under investigation.

SHOPLIFTING ARREST

According to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale, on Nov. 10, Dawn Kellar Cordero, 23, of Oxford, put several cosmetic items in her purse and tried to leave the Walmart store in Oxford without paying. She was stopped by security, issued a citation by police, and released. The store recovered all the items.

VACUUMS STOLEN

On Oct. 14, a man placed two Dyson vacuum cleaners in his cart at the Avondale Lowe's store and left without paying, driving off in a red Dodge Stratus, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. He has not been apprehended.

DUI AND CHILD ENDANGERMENT CHARGES

On Nov. 13, Pennsylvania State Police Avondale got a report of an erratic driver southbound on Route 1. After a traffic stop, the driver, a 30-year-old woman, was found to be under the influence of controlled substances. A search of the car revealed eight grams of marijuana and a bag of suspected heroin. The woman was charged with DUI, drug possession and endangering the welfare of a child who was in the car with her.

DUI AND DRUG CHARGES

On Oct. 1 at 2 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police Avondale stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at Route 1 and North Jennersville Road and found that the driver, Frank Dave Johnson, 48, of Oxford, was DUI and in possession of suspected methamphetamine. He is facing DUI and drug charges.







