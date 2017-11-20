Obituaries for the week of Nov. 20

11/20/2017 11:58AM ● Published by J. Chambless

THERESA A. SKELTON

Theresa A. Skelton, 80, of West Grove, passed away on Nov. 9 at the Jennersville Regional Hospital.

Born in Avondale, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas LePore, Sr., and the late Anna Bove LePore. Theresa enjoyed watching her daughter bowl, playing cards and being with her family.

She is survived by one daughter, Terri Bollinger and her husband Joe of West Grove; one brother, Pat Lepore of Landenberg; two sisters, Rosemarie Cook of Elkton, Md., and Jean Mancino of Wilmington, Del.; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Theresa was predeceased by two brothers, Nicholas Lepore, Jr., and Vince LePore; and two sisters, Mary Woytko and Louise Miller.

Her service and burial were be held privately. In memory of Theresa, a donation may be made to the charity of your choice.





KATHLEEN W. LOWRIE

Kathleen W. “Kitty” Lowrie, 98, of Ephrata, formerly of West Grove, passed away on Nov. 6 at Fairmount Homes in Ephrata.

She was the wife of the late Donald Lowrie. Born in Spruce Pine, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Elzie and Linda Rose Woody. She was employed with Wyeth Laboratories in West Chester as a lab technician. Kitty was a member of Mt. Vernon Christian Church in Kirkwood. She enjoyed knitting, gardening and reading.

She is survived by nieces and nephews. A funeral was held Nov. 13. Donations in her memory may be made to Fairmount Homes, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





ROSENDO LOPEZ RODRIGUEZ

Rosendo Lopez Rodriguez, 86, of Kennett Square, passed away on Nov. 9 at his residence.

He was the husband of Maria Vazquez de Lopez, with whom he shared 65 years of marriage. Born in Rancho La Ordena, Moroleon, GTO, Mexico, he was the son of the late Jose Lopez Zavala and the late Leonila Rodriguez Zavala. He was a mushroom worker at Kaolin Mushroom Company, retiring in 1995. Rosendo was a member of St. Rocco Catholic Church. He enjoyed growing corn, working in the fields, farming, music, and being with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by four sons, Jesus Lopez Vazquez of Kennett Square, Rafael Lopez Vazquez of Toughkenamon, Miguel Lopez Vazquez of Wilmington, Del., and Juan Lopez Vazquez of Loudon, Tenn.; four daughters, Fidelia Lopez de Guerrero and Maria Isabel Lopez de Guerrero, both of Kennett Square, Guadalupe Lopez Vazquez of Mexico, and Josefina Lopez de Sanchez of Toughkenamon; 53 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; four brothers; and three sisters. He was predeceased by twin sons, Jose and Jesus Lopez Vazquez; a son, Jose Lopez Vazquez; and one daughter, Teresa Lopez Vazquez.

A funeral was held Nov. 17. Burial was in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Kennett Square. To view his online tribute and to share a memory with his family, visit www.griecocares.com.





COLIN J. DAVIES

Colin J. Davies, of Spring Mills, passed from this life on Nov. 10. He was 32.

Born in 1985 in Covington, La., Colin was a son of Rodney W. and Mary E. (Bell) Davies of Boston, Mass. He was a 2004 graduate of Kennett High School in Kennett Square. He went on to attend Bucknell University in Lewisburg, where he attained his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. Colin was employed as a Project Engineer for Glenn O. Hawbaker in State College. On June 8, 2013, Colin married Whitney N. Crater, who survives him.

Colin absolutely loved the outdoors and nature. He was an avid hiker, going on a week-long backpacking trip to Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks with his longtime friend Mark in 2008. During his sophomore through senior years in school, he volunteered with the Kennett Square Fire Company. Anything to do with building and designing interested him.

In addition to his parents and wife, Colin is survived by his twin sister Emma Davies of Boston, Mass., and Sarah Davies (John) of Walla Walla, Wash.; one brother; Gareth Davies (Chelsea) of North Hampton, N.H.; and three best friends, Mark McCormick, Kyle Stauffer and Craig Stoddard.

A service was held Nov. 18. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Colin’s memory may be given to Pets Come First, 2451 General Potter Highway, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com.





AMI RACHAEL MURRAY

Ami Rachael Murray, 23, of West Grove, passed away on Nov. 11 at home.

Born in Newark, Del., she was the daughter of William Murray of Bear, Del., and Sherri Cross Sammons and stepfather Brian Sammons of West Grove. Ami liked to live spontaneously. She loved her many friends and spending time at the beach. She attended and worked music festivals.

She is survived by her parents; stepfather; one sister, Nicole Sammons of West Grove; one brother, Josh Sammons of West Grove; maternal grandparents, Ken and Patricia Cross of West Grove; paternal grandparents, Bill and Nita Murray of Newark, Del.; four cousins, Josh Murray, Casey Murray, Justin Reuschlein and Amber Willey; and aunts and uncles.

A funeral was held Nov. 17. Interment was in Cochranville Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Delmarva Teen Challenge, PO Box 1271, Seaford, DE 19973. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





MARION CHARLOTTE RANNELS MASON

Marion Rannels Mason was born Dec. 16, 1917 in Fetterville, Pa. She graduated from Lititz High School in 1935. After working at the Lititz Chocolate factory to earn money for school, she attended The Grissinger Beauty Culture School and graduated from the program in 1936. She opened a beauty shop in her home on Maple Street in Lititz.

Marion married George W. Mason in 1940 in Easton, Pa., and after turning her beauty shop business over to her brother, she moved to Oxford. Marion and George had three children, Barry L. Mason (Ruth), Cynthia K. Herr (Dwight) and Nina Mason Dintaman (Tom). She was blessed with five grandchildren; as well as seven great-grandchildren.

Throughout her life and while living in Oxford, Marion was active in her community. She joined the United Methodist Church of Oxford in 1940. She was a member of The Oxford Research Club, The Rural Homemakers, The Oxford Garden Club, The United Methodist Women, The Octorara Art Club, and was a 50-year member and officer of The Eastern Star. She moved from Oxford back to her hometown of Lititz in 1996, and in 2006 moved to the Luther Care Community in Lititz, where she was a volunteer in the community store and for the holiday bazaar. She loved creative arts and making crafts. For six years she has been knitting hats for newborn infants to be donated to area hospitals. When asked her philosophy of life she replied, "Just hang in there … as long as you can."

A service was held Nov. 12. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Lititz Springs Park Inc., PO Box 110, Lititz, PA, 17543; or Oxford United Methodist Women, Oxford United Methodist Church, 18 Addison Street, Oxford, PA 19363. To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.SnyderFuneralHome.com.





FRANCES E. JAMISON

Frances E. Jamison,101, received her wings in heaven on Nov. 11 at Berks Heim Nursing Home in Reading.

She was born April 27, 1916 to the late George and Cecelia Davies of Reading. She was wife of the late Thomas L. Jamison, and mother of the late Ida J. Scarborough and George Jamison of Oxford, where she lived happily for more than 75 years. She was a good and faithful servant of her beloved Allen A.M.E. Church of Oxford, where she held numerous positions, including piano player, for over 40 years.

She is survived by three grandchildren, Matthew Scarborough, Rachel Scarborough and Angela (Scarborough) Dixon; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Marguerite Brown-Simkins and Jane Burford.

A funeral was held Nov. 18. Interment was in Oxford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Allen A.M.E. Church, 788 Market St., Oxford, PA 19363. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





NELL J. HARPER

Nell J. Harper (Hodge), 80, of Toughkenamon, passed away suddenly on Nov. 12.

She was the wife of Junior Ray Harper, who passed away in 1991, and with whom she shared 33 years of marriage. She was born in Butler, Tenn., in 1937 to the late John L. Hodge and the late Bessie Elkins Hodge. Nell was a certified Nursing Assistant at Pocopson Home for more than 20 years; she had a passion and love for taking care of others. All the neighborhood kids thought of her home as their second home, she always loved having a lot of people around, and all who met her were welcomed in her home. She was always ready to cook you a good southern meal; she would have fed the world if she had the means to, no one ever left her house hungry. Nell enjoyed spending time with her family and the trips to Tennessee and the Outer Banks. She enjoyed listening to country music, especially Alan Jackson.

She is survived by her son, Tom Harper of West Grove; daughters, Brenda Rominger (Spencer) of Avondale, and Sandra Harper-Winnington and Dianna Harper, both of Toughkenamon; one brother, Kenneth Roark of Brookhaven, Pa.; three sisters, Rose Dickens of West Grove, Peggy Knolles of Oxford, and Helen Roark of West Chester; four grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. She was predeceased by her oldest son, Bobby Harper; two brothers, James B. and Gene Hodge; and one sister, Sarah Francis.

A funeral was held Nov. 18. Burial was in Union Hill Cemetery in Kennett Square. In memory of Nell, a contribution may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. To view her online tribute and to share a memory with her family, visit www.griecocares.com.





TOMMY FRED WILSON

Tom Wilson, 85, of Mountain City, Tenn., passed away on Nov. 4 at the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn.

Tom was born to the late Alfred Clayton Wilson and Lola Bell Eggers Wilson in 1932 in Trade, Tenn. He was a former truck driver and store owner. He liked fishing.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 63 years, Barbara J. Wilson; daughter Vicky Stout of Mountain City, Tenn.; son Tommy D Wilson and wife Jeannie of Mountain City, Tenn.; a sister, Nell Greer of Avondale; brothers Boyd Wilson of Mountain City, Tenn., Bill Wilson of Avondale, Stacy Wilson of Nottingham, Curt of Quarryville, and Gordy Wilson of London Grove. He is also survived by six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and special niece Judy Casenta of West Grove.

A funeral was held Nov. 7. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.huxlipfordfh.com.





LILA JEANNE NICHOLS

Lila Jeanne Nichols of West Chester died on Nov. 14 after a long illness.

She passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family and friends. Mommom Lila’s spunk and determination is alive and well in her three beautiful daughters and their families. They are Ann and David Ferron, their sons David and Christopher; Amy and Michael Carlino, their children Samantha and Nathan; and Elizabeth and Andrew Jones, with their three children Lillian, Curtis and Levi. All three of Lila’s daughters reside in Unionville.

Lila was raised in the West Chester Borough in an area referred to as Riggtown with her siblings, Joey, Allie, Jack, and Mickey. She was the daughter of Joseph and Helen Nichols. She attended West Chester Joint High School and graduated with the class of 1959. She spent many years raising her girls and being a meticulous homemaker. Lila and her ex-husband, Howard Curtis, purchased and renovated two homes which were the envy of all who knew them. Lila’s talent for decorating and her amazing knack for using color and textures made all of her homes gorgeous showcases. Lila returned to school in 1980 and received her LPN nursing degree in 1982. After graduating from nursing school, Lila worked for the next 25 years in the Main Line Health Network. She was a nurse at Lankenau Hospital Bryn Mawr Rehabilitation Center, and towards the end of her career she was also a private duty nurse. Lila loved being a nurse and helping those in need as much as she loved her family.

Lila Jeanne was remembered at a graveside ceremony by her family and friends on Nov. 21 at the Birmingham Lafayette Cemetery in West Chester. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National Scoliosis Foundation (www.scoliosis.org/donate). Condolences may be sent at www.griecocares.com.





SHIRLEY MAY TACKETT

Shirley May Tackett, 72, the daughter of the late Ralph Leon Jones, Sr., and the late Viola Jaminson Palmer, passed away in the comfort of her son and daughter-in-law’s home in Kennett Square on Nov. 13.

Born in Lincoln University, she was a graduate of Oxford High School, class of 1963, and an employee of Pepperidge Farms for over 40 years.

She is survived by her husband, James E. Tackett IV, of Kennett Square; son, James E. Tackett V and his wife Marisol E. Tackett of Kennett Square; and her grandchildren, James E. Tackett VI and his wife Maria Tackett, Nicole S. Vazquez, Cynthia M. Vazquez; two great-grandsons, Julian Holley and Ivan Garcia; brothers, Monroe Jones of West Chester, Franklin Jones of Kennett Square; and sisters, Mary Payne and Edith Jones, both of Lincoln University.

A service was held Nov. 18. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.