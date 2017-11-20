Skip to main content

Franklin Township posts proposed 2018 budget

11/20/2017 09:52AM ● Published by J. Chambless

By John Chambless
Staff Writer

The Franklin Township Board of Supervisors has announced and posted the 2018 township budget. At their Nov. 15 meeting, the board said the 2018 proposed final budget is available for public inspection Monday through Friday at the township municipal office (20 Municipal Lane, Kemblesville), and online at www.franklintownship.us.

The combined budget expenditure amount is proposed at $2,583,603.45. The supervisors will consider adoption of the 2018 budget at the Dec. 20 public meeting. The budget reflects no change in real estate taxes, and the total millage rate remains the same at 2.495.

Township manager Joan McVaugh updated the board on some zoning issues. Progress is being made on the cleanup of a property at 308 Heather Hills. The township has filed a civil complaint in District Court against the owner of the closed Sunoco gas station at 1762 New London Road in Kemblesville, and McVaugh also addressed concerns about a vehicle that has been parked on the property for a long time.

Historical Commission chairman Paul Lagasse reported that the Historical Commission discussed the Eastern Shore Natural Gas Fair Hill Loop. Work will begin on that project soon. Lagasse said the group was surprised that PennDOT has not moved forward with any Route 896 improvement updates. PennDOT has also made no progress on the Section 106 review, which deals with the historic properties which will be affected by the road improvements. McVaugh said she will try to contact PennDOT for updates.

Jim German from the Franklin Sportsman's Association reported that the group's next road cleanup is scheduled for Dec. 10, and that the FSA is sponsoring a family in need for the holidays. Archery season closes on Nov. 25 and reopens Dec. 26 through Jan. 27. Shotgun season runs from Nov. 27 to Dec. 9, and reopens Dec. 26 to Jan. 27.

On a motion by board chairman John Auerbach, The board adopted a resolution that prohibits building a Category 4 licensed facility (a “mini casino”) in the township. A mini casino has no fewer than 300 and no more than 750 table games and slots. The township has until Dec. 31 to notify the state of the township’s position. The motion passed unanimously.

In a discussion of improvements slated for the township office, the board agreed that before any more improvements can be made to the inside of the office or to the site, Municipal Lane will need to be re-sloped and repaved. Water coming into the building continues to be a problem, and the board would like to improve the appearance of the municipal site. The supervisors will consider the work as part of the 2018 road program.

For updates on township news, visit www.franklintownship.us.

To contact Staff Writer John Chambless, email jchambless@chestercounty.com.

