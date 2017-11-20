Skip to main content

Find art for holiday gift giving in Oxford

11/20/2017 09:35AM ● Published by J. Chambless

Painted items by local artist Nancy Swope.

Gallery: Artisan Gift Shop 2017 [10 Images] Click any image to expand.

By John Chambless
Staff Writer

Art and handmade items make great gifts all year long, but when Christmas comes around, the Oxford Arts Alliance likes to remind everyone that getting a distinctive gift doesn't mean making a trip to the mall. This year's Artisan Gift Shop opened last weekend and is restocked regularly, so the selection of items will be great all month long.

Ki Crittenden has about a dozen of her beautifully lighted ceramic pieces, as well as serving dishes, that share her distinctive style. There is a wide selection of natural soaps and bath products by Ann Bee's Naturals, as well as Jen Roth's note cards with her expressive calligraphy work.

There are also prints and cards by veteran artist Martin May, and woodwork by Tom Hartnett of Kirkwood – wine sampler trays, cheese boards and cutting boards.

The pottery by Mitch Lyons has a timeless design, particularly his striding figure that recalls aboriginal artwork. Alyce Templeton of Oxford has a tiny bake shop full of minaiture desserts made of fabric, and they're all just adorable.

Amy Marks Delaney shows a strong collection of note cards, cloth napkins, and baby clothes printed with iconic toys that are lots of fun. There's jewelry galore by several artisans, offering a range of stocking stuffers or signature gifts. Photographer Natale Caccamo's black-and-white and color photos are matted and ready to give. Her beautifully composed images of koi, sunflowers and local places share a quiet elegance.

Painter Karen O'Lone-Hahn has branched out to pottery, with her usual sense of whimsy – and yes, there are some of her colorful cows on several pieces. You'll find holiday ornaments, framed art by Sally Wilson and more in the main gallery as well.

The show has expanded across the street to the Arts Alliance Annex space, where you'll find a well-curated selection of art and crafts that you won't find anywhere else. There's functional pottery by Susan O'Hanlon, lovely burned wood boxes and frames by Midge Diener, wood crafts and small furniture by Mark Groseclose, and vibrantly colorful necklaces by Sally Winters. The Annex also has a children's shopping area, with affordable small crafts on a low table so smaller customers can browse for mom, dad or siblings.

In short, your holiday shopping just got a lot easier.

On Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., there will be a show of “Petite Paintings” by local artists at Vicki Vinton's Studio 23 (23 S. Third St., Oxford). Each canvas is 6-by-6 inches, and they are all $40. Half of the proceeds go to the Richard Beards Scholarship Fund for students studying music, performance, architecture and fine arts. The other half goes to the artist, unless they donate it to the scholarship fund.

The Artisan Gift Shop is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with extended Friday hours until 8 p.m., at the Oxford Arts Alliance (38 S. Third St., Oxford) and the Oxford Arts Annex (19 S. Third St., Oxford). Call 610-467-0301 or visit www.oxfordart.org.

To contact Staff Writer John Chambless, email jchambless@chestercounty.com.

Chester County High School Sports

