Unionville advances to the District 1 title game

11/18/2017 12:38AM ● Published by Steven Hoffman

The Unionville Indians advanced to the District 1 title game with a 36-21 victory over Marple Newtown on Friday night. Joe Zubillaga scored four touchdowns. JT Hower ignited Unionville’s comeback with an 87-yard kickoff return that set up a touchdown and two interceptions. Dante Graham also scored a touchdown. Unionville will now face Springfield in the championship game on Friday, Nov. 24.


Sports, Today
Chester County High School Sports

