Skip to main content

Chester County Press Nov. 15 edition

11/15/2017 08:07AM ● Published by J. Chambless

In this week's edition of the Chester County Press, we look at several critical political races that were decided on Nov. 7 ... We also take you to some municipalities that have recently voted on preliminary budgets for 2018, as well as to Kennett Square, where an award-wining jewelry designer has just opened her gallery on State Street ... From high school football to Uncle Irvin, it's all here in this week's Chester County Press.
Bell wins mayoral race in Oxford Borough - 11142017 0204PM

Bell wins mayoral race in Oxford Borough 

Democrats Amanda Birdwell, Phillip Hurtt, and Robert Ketcham join Oxford Borough Council, while council president Ron Hershey is re-elected Read More » 

 

2017 election results

A recap of the Nov. 7 election results Read More » 

 

UCF School Board proposes putting surplus into Hillendale renovations

Board also discusses discipline policies for students Read More » 

 

Democrats win council seats in Kennett Square

"By all measures, Tuesday's election was a historic win for the Democratic Party in our area. But the biggest winner was Democracy itself, as voters braved the cold and rain in unpreceden... Read More » 

 

New Garden board approves 2018 prelim budget

The projected balance sheet for the township totals $12,816,520 for next year, which includes $5,599,870 in its General Fund Read More » 

 

Kennett Square Borough Council unveils a proposed budget for 2018

No tax increase is anticipated. There is no increase in water or sewer fees Read More » 

 

A Democrat newcomer to Franklin Board of Supervisors

Nancy Moshel Morris: 'I believe the township is at a crossroads.' Read More » 

 

New faces on East Marlborough Board of Supervisors

Robert McKinstry, Jr., and Julia McGovern Lacy will take their seats on the board in January Read More » 

 

Kennett Library referendum passes in New Garden

Voters approve a referendum that is projected to generate an additional $80,000 in revenue to the library Read More » 

 

Graham scores 3 TDs in 39-8 Unionville win - 11142017 0108PM

Graham scores 3 TDs in 39-8 Unionville win

Indians to host District 1 semi-final playoff Nov. 17 Read More » 

 

Adorning legacies Jewelry designer opens in Kennett Square - 11142017 0120PM

Adorning legacies: Jewelry designer opens in Kennett Square

'I believe in creating jewelry that will endure in quality and style, that can be counted on to be passed down through generations' Read More » 

 

MaryAnn Weselyk is this years featured artist

Unionville hosts annual art extravaganza this weekend

More than 70 artists will take part in the 42nd annual show Read More » 

 

Obituaries for the week of Nov 13 - 11142017 1019AM

Obituaries for the week of Nov. 13

Obituaries for: Redifer,Liu, McKelvey, Manfredi, Alvarez, McDonough, Skelton, Lowrie, Rodriguez, Davies, Murray Read More » 

 

Police Blotter for the week of Nov 13 - 11142017 0259PM

Police Blotter for the week of Nov. 13

Several burglaries in the region, arrests made in Turkey Hill robbery, marijuana plants seized in Penn Township, and more Read More » 

 

Editorial: The little ripple that's just beginning to churn

'This was a referendum on our Tweeter-in-Chief, case closed, with no exceptions' Read More » 

 

Uncle Irvin: Teachers union takes a needed hit 

'Public employee unions with archaic working rules and taxpayer-paid pensions are bankrupting public education' Read More » 

 

Like what you're reading? Subscribe to Chester County's free newsletter to catch every headline

Top Stories, Today
Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Chester County High School Sports

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Chester County Press