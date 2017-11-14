Police Blotter for the week of Nov. 13

11/14/2017 02:59PM ● Published by J. Chambless

AVONDALE BURGLARY

Overnight on Oct. 20, burglars cut barbed wire on top of a security fence and entered a garage at 411 Chatham St., in Avondale Borough, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. Police later found a lawn mower that was uncovered, and a boat that was being stored on the property had its cover removed. The blocks that kept the boat in place were also removed. No damage was done to the mower or boat. A steel door on the north end of the building was damaged, but the burglars could not get into the building.

BARN AND GARAGE BURGLARIZED

Sometime overnight on Oct. 19, burglars cut a combination lock on a door of a garage at 336 W. Street Rd., East Marlborough Township, and took “two items” from the garage, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. A closet area attached to the barn was also entered after the lock was cut, and the burglars took more items, police said. The items were not identified.

ATTEMPTED BURGLARY

A basement window of a home on Angelica Drive in London Grove Township was damaged during an attempted break-in on Oct. 30 at 3 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-268-2022.

ARREST IN TURKEY HILL ROBBERY

David E. Logan, 37, of Wilmington, Del., and Amanda K. Hodgson, 26, of Elkton, Md., were both charged with robbery and related offenses in connection with a robbery that occurred on Oct. 3 at the Turkey Hill store in Landenberg. Officers from the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department were called to the store after store employees reported that the suspect, believed to be a female, wearing a black ski mask, grey hoodie and black pants, entered the store and demanded money. The suspect reportedly implied that she had a gun, but no gun was displayed.

CARS BURGLARIZED

Several cars parked in the Preserve at Inniscrone Golf Club were burglarized on Oct. 13, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. Police said a man wearing dark clothing entered multiple unlocked vehicles. About $60 in loose change, and a diamond and ruby bracelet valued at $1,000, were taken. A pickup truck was seen in the area at the time of the thefts. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-268-2022.

MONEYGRAM SCAM

On Aug. 11, a 39-year-old East Nottingham Township resident was scammed by someone claiming to be from the Justice Department, asking the victim to pay $1,250 for legal fees. The victim sent the payment via Moneygram, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale.

MARIJUANA CHARGES

A 57-year-old Cochranville man is facing drug charges after police saw several marijuana plants growing on his property at 727 Ewing Road in Penn Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale, a search warrant was obtained and additional marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found on Sept. 20. Charges have been filed.

HIT AND RUN CRASH

On Oct. 23 between 7 and 8:30 a.m., a Dodge Ram pickup truck drove through the front yard of a home at 612 Woodview Rd., London Grove Township, damaging bushes and trees, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. The truck was then driven away. The truck has heavy front-end damage, and is missing its front grill. Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Laufer at 610-268-2022.

ASSAULT ARREST

Sherri A. Lilley, 24, of Avondale, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and related offenses, stemming from an incident that took place on Oct. 29. Southern Chester County Regional Police were initially summoned to a residence in the 200 block of Hillcrest Avenue in West Grove Borough for the report of an assault. It was later determined that the incident occurred at a residence in the 300 block of Bucktoe Road in New Garden Township.



