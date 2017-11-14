2017 election results

11/14/2017 01:54PM ● Published by Steven Hoffman

Here's a look at the results of some of the other school board and municipal races that were decided on Tuesday, Nov. 7:

The races for seats on the Avon Grove School Board were extremely competitive. In Region I, challengers John Auerbach, who earned 1,422 votes, and Lynn Weber, who earned 1,397 votes, defeated incumbents Brian Gaerity and Patrick Walker, who picked up 1,131 votes and 1,109 votes, respectively. In Region II, Rick Dumont finished with 1,762 votes, while Ed Farina picked up 1,544 votes. In Region III, incumbent Bill Wood earned 1,091 votes to 970 for challenger Jeffrey Casey.

In the Oxford School Board races, Kristen Dean earned 52 percent of the vote, while Donna Arrowood earned 48 percent in the race for the at-large seat. In Region I, David Severino finished with 413 votes, or 52 percent, while Eric Owens earned 379 votes, or 48 percent in the contest for an open seat on the board. Incumbent Stephen Gaspar easily won re-election in Region II, where he was unopposed. Jenifer Warren finished with 911 votes while Charley Moore earned 875 votes in the contest for a Region III seat.

Mark Bowden was unopposed and easily won a first term on the Kennett School Board from Region A. In Region B, Paola Rosas finished with 932 votes, or 56 percent, to win the seat currently held by school board president Kendra LaCosta, who finished with 731 votes, or 44 percent. Bill Brown, with 1,637 votes, and Vicki Gehrt, with 1,302 votes, won the two seats on the Kennett School Board from Region C.

In Kennett Square Borough, Matthew Fetick was unopposed and handily won re-election. The same was true of incumbent mayor Stephen Black in West Grove.

In New Garden Township, Republican incumbent Stephen Allaband defeated Democratic challenger Mark Tully, 929-748, to earn his third term on the board.

Michael Watson finished with 961 votes and won his first term on the East Nottingham Township Board of Supervisors. Sam Goodley, who was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board two years ago, also won a seat on the board with 661 votes. Watson and Goodley topped Joe Raffa, a Republican who earned 580 votes, and Gary Coates, an Independent, who earned 331 votes.

Longtime Republican Penn Township supervisor Curtis Mason won another term, topping challenger Gabe Passero by a margin of 835 to 624.

In Kennett Township, current board chairman Scudder Stevens won an uncontested victory to earn his second term on the board, earning 96 percent of the vote; and in London Grove Township, Dave Connors gathered 42 percent of the vote to gain his second full term on the board of supervisors, while in a race of newcomers, Republican Lee Irwin narrowly defeated Democrat Rich Ruggieri, 851-785 to earn a six-year term on the five-member board.

Scott Massey handily won re-election as the magisterial district judge of District Court 15-3-05, out-polling Stephen Sheppleman, 5,162-1,635.

The hotly contested race for Magisterial District Judge in Kennett Square pitted Republican attorney Jane Donze against Democrat attorney Al Iacocca, and Iacocca netted 5,036 votes to Donze's 3,569.

Full election results are available from a link on the Voter Services page on the Chester County government website.