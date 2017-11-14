Skip to main content

Police seek man for indecent exposure incident

11/14/2017 12:01PM ● Published by J. Chambless

The Southern Chester County Regional Police Department is investigating an indecent exposure which occurred November 9, 2017 on Route 41 at Newark Road in New Garden Township, just north of the Delaware state line at approximately 4:30 p.m.

While stopped at a red light, the suspect opened his window and was exposing himself in full view of a female victim stopped next to him. The vehicle is a 2003-2006 Ford Escape, maroon, with an unknown registration. The suspect is 50 to 60 years old.

Anyone with any information on the vehicle or the suspect is asked to contact Detective Versagli at the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department at 610-268-2907, ext. 104.

