Unionville hosts annual art extravaganza this weekend

11/14/2017 10:32AM ● Published by J. Chambless

MaryAnn Weselyk is this year's featured artist.

By John Chambless

Staff Writer

Every year, the Unionville Art Show brings together some of the region's top artists for a show that benefits programs in the Unionville-Chadds Ford School District. And while some of the art is the easily sellable landscapes-and-barns variety, there is always a generous helping of art that pushes at the boundaries a bit.



More than 70 artists will take part in the 42nd annual show this weekend, displaying paintings, jewelry, sculpture, photogaphy, mixed-media works and pottery. The Student Art Section of the show features work created by Unionville's art students.

This year's show runs Nov. 17 and 18 at Unionville High School. It showcases local working artists, UHS alumni, and current UHS students, along with live music and hors d'oeuvres. If you want first crack at the art, you'll need to attend the free opening reception on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m., or for a more relaxed browsing experience, you can come on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year’s featured artist is MaryAnn Weselyk, whose paintings have a vibrant, semi-abstract look and a consistent joyful use of color. The 2017 Senior Student Artist is Margaret Clisham.

One of the nice parts of the show is being able to meet many of the artists at their booths to talk about their work. Some artists return year after year, but the organizers are careful to add new faces each year to keep customers coming back and discovering new favorites.

While the proceeds benefit programs for students in the school district, there's a special outreach this year – 10 percent of the proceeds to go the Hardin-Jefferson school district in Houston, Texas, which was devastated by Hurricane Harvey. Thirty percent of any purchases are tax deductible.

Credit cards, cash and checks are accepted.

Exhibitors this year include Sarah Baptist, Jill Beech, Frank DePietro, Lele Galer, Lorann Jacobs, Carol Lesher, Mitch Lyons, Jeremy McGirl and others you know, as well as some you'll be meeting for the first time. The show is a great chance to do some holiday shopping, and maybe pick up a treasure for yourself as well.