New faces on East Marlborough Board of Supervisors

11/14/2017 10:23AM ● Published by J. Chambless

By John Chambless

Staff Writer

On Nov. 7, Robert McKinstry, Jr., and Julia McGovern Lacy rode a wave of Democratic victories in Chester County, winning seats on the East Marlborough Township Board of Supervisors. They topped incumbent Eddie Caudill and his running mate Tom Simpers. Lacy got 1,126 votes and McKinstry got 1,104 votes, topping Caudill's 845 votes and Simpers' 880 votes.



Late last week, asked about his goals when he takes his place on the board, McKinstry sent his campaign platform, which states that he will review all of the township’s ordinances, including its land use ordinances, to require that environmental impacts of all significant actions be identified, adverse impacts be avoided where possible, and, where not possible, be minimized and mitigated. He also wants to create a Citizens Environmental Advisory Council to review and advise the supervisors and township staff on the environmental impacts of all proposals before the township, and expand the township’s efforts to conserve its open space.

With a pro-environment emphasis, McKinstry said he would also seek to remove any barriers in township ordinances or the provisions of homeowners’ organizations that limit installation or use of solar panels, ground-source geothermal, and other alternative energy or energy conservation measures. He would also like to encourage development of a trail system and provide greater opportunity for safe bicycle use, pedestrians and horseback riders.

“East Marlborough is not an island,” McKinstry wrote. “Cooperating with other municipalities in the Kennett region in zoning, police protection and public works will improve services and save money.”

Julia McGovern Lacy wrote on Nov. 6 that, “Right now, the East Marlborough Township Board of Supervisors is reviewing several developments proposed for construction, adding upwards of 200 new homes. My current concern is the effect this will have on our current infrastructure. The other issue facing our township is the possibility of a casino within our township. The law is changing and we need to act quickly to ensure the integrity of our township is maintained.”

