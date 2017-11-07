Skip to main content

Chester County Press Nov. 8 edition

11/07/2017 10:04AM ● Published by J. Chambless

Kennett Run Charities awards 56500 in grants to local nonprofit organizations - 10312017 1143AM

Kennett Run Charities awards $56,500 in grants to local nonprofit organizations

Kennett Run Charities has granted more than $1 million to local nonprofits since it began in 1989 Read More » 

 

Study: Avon Grove’s enrollment could grow slowly but steadily over the next five years

The study was undertaken as the district looks to plan for future facilities needs Read More » 

 

East Marlborough announces 2018 budget and debates development plans - 11072017 1003AM

East Marlborough announces 2018 budget and debates development plans

Taxes will not increase in East Marlborough Township next year Read More » 

 

Township opts out of Pa. bill that grants municipalities legal gambling licenses

Distances township from House Bill 271 that grants up to four licenses in the Commonwealth to operate legal gaming centers Read More » 

 

Event raises funds to help Puerto Rico 

Wilson Vineyard fundraiser on Nov. 11 includes live music, food, art raffles and more Read More » 

 

Sam Waltz presented a program about his work to vindicate two commanders who were unfairly scapegoated for the Pearl Harbor attack Here he is seen with an early newspaper headline that underestimated the actual death count

Honoring all those who served

Kennett Senior Center hosts annual Veterans Breakfast Read More » 

 

Burtons Barber Shop celebrates its 125th anniversary - 11062017 0543PM

Burton’s Barber Shop celebrates its 125th anniversary

The community is invited to stop by to enjoy catered food, beverages, and good conversation this Saturday, Nov. 11 Read More » 

 

Fariello scores 3 TDs in Indians playoff rout - 11072017 1131AM

Fariello scores 3 TDs in Indians' playoff rout

Unionville beats Glen Mills 42-8 Read More » 

 

Marple Newtown 42 Oxford 13 - 11062017 0540PM

Marple Newtown 42, Oxford 13

Weathers rolls up 246 rushing yards and four touchdowns in playoff game Read More » 

 

Editorial: In praise of underserved heroes 

Women veterans deserve our thanks just as much as their male counterparts Read More » 

 

Obituaries for the week of Nov 6 - 11072017 1007AM

Obituaries for the week of Nov. 6 

Obituaries for: Boxler, Slicer, Burns, Sperratore, Hilaman, Liu, McKelvey Read More » 

 

