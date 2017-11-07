Skip to main content

Event raises funds to help Puerto Rico

11/07/2017 10:00AM ● Published by J. Chambless

Wilson Vineyard Gallery will hold a 911 Emergency Relief Party on Nov. 11 to benefit recovery efforts in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.

From 3 to 7 p.m., there will be free live music, free food, raffles of artwork and other items, and a percentage of wine sales will go to the benefit. Donations will be accepted for CREARTE PR and Habitat for Humanity PR, a special disaster fund to help the nation.

Donations are also being collected to help those in Puerto Rico. Especially needed are 20-by-20 medium grade tarps, over-the-counter medications or money.

CREATRE is a children’s advocacy non-profit organization that is seeking medicines, cots, sanitizing wipes, and funds.

Wilson Vineyard Gallery is at 4374 Forge Rd., Nottingham. Call 610-220-0128 or visit http://wayvine.wine for more information.

Like what you're reading? Subscribe to Chester County's free newsletter to catch every headline

Top Stories, Today, Arts+Entertainment
Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Chester County High School Sports

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Chester County Press