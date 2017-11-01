Skip to main content

Chester County Press Nov. 1 edition

11/01/2017 08:14AM ● Published by J. Chambless

It's election season in Chester County, and in this week's edition of the Chester County Press, we profile the candidates for school district boards, Magisterial Judge seats, and seats on township and municipality boards ... Stay in touch with the Chester County Press for full coverage of the election season, both in print and online.
Indians take Ches-Mont title with 41-14 victory - 10312017 1251PM

Indians take Ches-Mont title with 41-14 victory

Will host opening round playoff Nov. 3 vs. Glen Mills Read More » 

 

Playoff-bound Oxford defeats Octorara 55-21 - 10312017 0257PM

Playoff-bound Oxford defeats Octorara, 55-21

Wide receiver Brandon DeShields surpasses 1,000-yard mark on season Read More » 

 

Eight candidates compete for four Kennett Square Borough Council seats - 10312017 0325PM

Eight candidates compete for four Kennett Square Borough Council seats 

Voters in Kennett Square will have some tough decisions to make on Election Day Read More » 

 

Three campaign for two seats on London Grove board 

Connors seeks reelection; Irwin and Ruggieri campaign for a seat on the board Read More » 

 

Four candidates vie for two seats on the East Nottingham Township Board of Supervisors - 10312017 0302PM

Four candidates vie for two seats on the East Nottingham Township Board of Supervisors

Open space is an important issue in the township Read More » 

 

London, Maisano square off for County Treasurer seat 

Job has been held by a Republican since 1799 Read More » 

 

Four seats on Oxford School Board will be decided on Election Day - 10312017 0310PM

Four seats on Oxford School Board will be decided on Election Day 

There are several experienced board members and several newcomers in the race Read More » 

 

Iacocca and Donze running for District Judge

Hard-fought race stirs interest in county Read More » 

 

Candidates vie for East Marlborough Board of Supervisors

Robert Weer's departure leaves void on the board Read More » 

 

Library leaders pitch New Garden referendum

If it passes, tax would direct about $80,000 a year from the township to the Kennett Library. Read More » 

 

Kennett Run Charities awards 56500 in grants to local nonprofit organizations - 10312017 1143AM

Kennett Run Charities awards $56,500 in grants to local nonprofit organizations

Kennett Run Charities has granted more than $1 million to local nonprofits since it began in 1989 Read More » 

 

London Grove Township opens new public works facility - 10312017 1134AM

London Grove Township opens new public works facility

The 14,000 square-foot building streamlines township's maintenance operations Read More » 

 

Dave Eldreth in the Eldreth Pottery store with one of his paintings and some of the companys traditional stoneware and redware

Eldreth Pottery founder is moving in new direction

Longtime Oxford company will continue Read More » 

 

Looking for common ground in the effort to prevent gun violence

Gun Sense Chester County recently held a forum in Oxford that focused on existing gun regulations and the exploration for common ground Read More » 

 

Obituaries for the week of Oct 30 - 10312017 0827AM

Obituaries for the week of Oct. 30 

Obituaries for: Ryan, Singleton, Tapia, Stanton, Ciuffetelli, Links, Boxler Read More » 

 

Like what you're reading? Subscribe to Chester County's free newsletter to catch every headline

Top Stories
Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Chester County High School Sports

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Chester County Press