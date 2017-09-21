Skip to main content

New pastor leads Kemblesville United Methodist Church

09/21/2017 03:42PM ● Published by Richard Gaw

By Steven Hoffman
Staff Writer

Tim Beardsley became the new pastor of the Kemblesville United Methodist Church in July after serving in a similar capacity for the Wesley United Methodist Church in Elkton for more than three years.
“I believe that this is where God needs me right now,” Beardsley said of his appointment in Kemblesville.
He explained that when he came on board, it had been quite some time since Kemblesville United Methodist Church had gone through the process of getting a new pastor. The church’s former pastor, Dave Bergstrom, served the church for more than 17 years.
Beardsley, who turned 40 in August, said that he embarked on his path to ministry when he went to church one day and a pastor asked him if he had a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. That question had not been posed to Beardsley in precisely that way before. When he responded that he did have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, he felt that his faith was renewed and strengthened.
Up to that point in his adult life, Beardsley had focused his energies on running a landscaping business, but he felt a calling to serve the Lord.
“God was calling me out of the field and into the ministry,” he explained.
Before long, he started doing a ministry to help the homeless. Later, he helped organize an effort to clean up Port Deposit’s downtown after a flood. By the time he became the pastor of the Wesley United Methodist Church, he had numerous real-world experiences that helped him prepare for the duties that come with leading a church.
“I came with these practical experiences,” he said.
At Wesley United Methodist Church, there was about a 24 percent increase in the number of attendees at church services during the course of the last few years.
At Kemblesville, Beardsley said that he would like to build up the Sunday School program for children of all ages and perhaps develop a Vacation Bible School, too.
“Prayer will be the foundation for all our ministries,” Beardsley said. “We need to fulfill our mission to serve our community around us. I’m very excited to see what God is going to do in the next few years at Kemblesville United Methodist Church.”
Moving from the Wesley United Methodist Church to the Kemblesville United Methodist Church meant that Beardsley would also be switching from the Peninsula Delaware Conference to the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference.
Beardsley is also currently working on completing the online pre-master’s degree program in Ministry and Leadership at Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky.
He wants to see what missions and ministries will be fruitful to the Kemblesville community.
“I enjoy being a part of the community and offering to the community,” he said. “My favorite part is observing God work in the community and seeing people receive Jesus. That’s what it is all about.”
Beardsley said that he is available for appointments by contacting the church office or sending him an email at timbeardsley@ymail.com. The Kemblesville United Methodist Church is located at 1772 New London Road in Kemblesville. The telephone number is 610-255-5280.
To contact Staff Writer Steven Hoffman, email editor@chestercounty.com.





Like what you're reading? Subscribe to Chester County's free newsletter to catch every headline

Landenberg Life, Today
Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Chester County High School Sports

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Chester County Press