Chester Springs Life Fall/Winter 2017 issue

09/20/2017 07:54AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: Chester Springs Life

Determined to rescue an All-American horse - 09/07/2017 01:25PM

A local woman opens a preserve for rare Nokota breed Read More » 

 

Marc Hayford at the Applecross Country Club in Downingtown

The power of being positive

Marc Hayford is proof that determination pays off Read More » 

 

An earlier photo of the Log House circa 1910 Photo from the Downingtown Area Historical Society

The Downingtown Log House: More than 300 years and counting

History traced to borough’s namesake Read More » 

 

Wesley Sessa stands in front of the Downingtown Log House that his company restored in 1988-89

Lots of work, historical accuracy involved in refurbishing Downingtown Log House 

Where do you get just the proper, intact white oak? When you’re in the historic preservation business, you learn to keep your eyes open. Read More » 

 

The Board of Directors for The Company are from left Jacklyn Kossor Drew Boardman Beth McDonnell Caleb Duffy and Erin Dixon

5, 6, 7, 8: A new company takes the stage

A new production group, started by a Chester Springs resident, has a goal to bring bold musical theater and plays to audiences throughout Chester County and beyond Read More » 

 

Bubble fun in the Blue Room

Playing their way through school 

Progressive program at Charlestown Playhouse was way ahead of its time Read More » 

 

Miss Jean with some rambunctious Playschool kids in 1971 Photo courtesy of Charlestown Playhouse

Loving a life with Playschool

Honoring a woman who has been involved with Playschool in one capacity or another for 75 years Read More » 

 

The Matthews Family has owned Milky Way Farm in Chester Springs for more than 100 years and its always been a dairy farm But they knew diversification is what would keep them successful Pictured are Sam Matthews and daughter Carolyn Matthews Eaglehouse Mathews just came in from the field and Eaglehouse oversees the creamery Photo by Natalie Smith

It’s all about the cows

Milky Way Farm offers milk, camps, ice cream and more Read More » 

 

Customers line up at the Milky Way Creamery Photo by Natalie Smith

Old-time flavors on the menu at Chester Springs Creamery

In 2001, Milky Way Farm opened Chester Springs Creamery, an extremely popular destination for area customers of all ages Read More » 

 

