Chester County Press Sept. 20 edition

09/20/2017 07:51AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: Top Stories, Today

In this week's edition of the Chester County Press, we report on the planned upgrades to Avon Grove schools ... We cover the latest news from New Garden Township, the Oxford School Board and Unionville-Chadds Ford School Board ... We write about the Homecoming festivities at Oxford High School, and give game summaries for two high school football games played under the lights last Friday ... From local news to school news, it's all here in this week's Chester County Press.
New middle school is at the center of $140 million in facilities upgrades recommended in Avon Grove

An extensive renovation of the high school is also included in the proposal Read More » 

 

OAHS Marching Band and cheerleaders shine during Homecoming festivities

Hornet Pride was on full display in Oxford Read More » 

 

Rustin 42, Oxford 34

Oxford’s comeback may have come up short, but the Hornets are standing tall against even the league’s best teams Read More » 

 

Kennett Consolidated School District officials thank Perzel for a job well done

He led the school district through a series of significant construction projects during his 17 years with Kennett schools Read More » 

 

Oxford School Board works on renewing memorandum of understanding with Oxford Educational Foundation

The Oxford Educational Foundation has been working to enhance Oxford's school programs for more than twenty years Read More » 

 

Board hears latest news on planned 77-unit development in New Garden

Three-bedroom homes would be priced between $450,000 and $500,000 Read More » 

 

U-CF School Board votes to share cost of crosswalks in front of Unionville schools

Construction projected to begin in 2020 Read More » 

 


Visitors sampled Chaddsford wines explored the shops and got to mingle at the reopening of the Chadds Ford Barn Shops on Sept 16 Photo by New Leaf Photography

Revamped Barn Shops draw crowd to Chadds Ford

A cafe is next on the list of changes at the location Read More » 

 

Retiring police officer receives send-off 

Police Officer First Class Gerald Lindenlauf honored for 23 years of service to local police department Read More » 

 

Unionville tops Kennett, 50-36

Zubillaga scores four touchdowns in Indian win Read More » 

 

Harvest Running Festival: Over the hills and past the cornfields

Festival to take place Oct. 13-14 in Kemblesville Read More » 

 

Kool-Aid by Jeff Schaller

Collaboration is the key to new exhibit at Oxford Arts Alliance

'Schaller Friends and Family' continues through Oct. 13 Read More » 

 

Police Blotter for the week of Sept. 18

Two killed in crash, motorcyclist killed, burglaries, and more Read More » 

 

Editorial: Progressive thinking in Kennett Township

Township has already drafted rules and regulations ordinance for the operation of a medical marijuana facility Read More » 

 

Obituaries for the week of Sept. 18

Obituaries for: Coy, Stewart, Merhar, Brabson, Lyons, Butler, Mason, Steele, Ticknor, Weaver, Cleaver Read More » 

 

Chester County High School Sports

