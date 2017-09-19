Skip to main content

Unionville Community Fair & Farm Show 2017 Edition

09/19/2017 03:20PM, Published by Stone Lieberman, Categories: Home+Garden, Kennett Square Life, Today, Arts+Entertainment, Schools

Welcome to the 93rd Annual Unionville Community Fair & Farm Show

This year I embarked my second year as Fair President – what an adventure it has been!  I would first like to offer a huge thank you to all board members and volunteers that have served with me and prior to me.  This Fair cannot continue without the continued support of our volunteers, sponsors and patrons.

Country Scenes and Blue Ribbon Dreams!  This year’s Fair theme resonates well, especially with those winning those blue ribbons and collecting premiums! 

In an effort to support our goal of encompassing a multi-generational approach, this year’s board has expanded to include a junior committee.  A very special thank you goes out to Eva Sheppard, Emily Lewis, Lauren Chamberlain and Hunter Deckman.  It is very exciting to hear fresh ideas and ways to engage our younger fair-goers.

New and exciting things are coming!  Many of our vendors and entertainers are returning this year, and we will be including new engaging items such as robotics and Salometer Band for fresh entertainment.  Big plans are also in the pipeline as we are exploring renovations on the red barn.  This will ensure that all of our very important Fair entries stay shielded from elements and the threat of bad weather.  As we cross our fingers for pleasant weather this year, please be sure to stop by and say hello to board members at this year’s fair, identified by nametags.  I will personally be in attendance all three days at this year’s Fair, so please make some time to pull me aside and share what excites you most about this wonderful event!

 

Deborah A. Deckman, President


