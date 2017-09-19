Police Blotter for the week of Sept. 18

09/19/2017 01:45PM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: Top Stories, Today

TWO KILLED IN CRASH



Two people died in a three-car crash on Sept. 6 at 5:40 p.m., according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. Police said Kelly Coy, 26, of Cochranville, was driving on Friendship Road with passenger Matthew Butler, 28, of Atglen, when her vehicle crossed Route 10. A vehicle being driven by Mark Groseclose, 26, of Oxford, and a car being driven by Monica Cooke, 41, of Parkesburg, both struck Coy's vehicle simultaneously. Coy and Butler were killed. Cooke was taken to Brandywine Hospital with moderate injuries. The accident is under investigation.

FATAL MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT

A 44-year-old Oxford man died in a motorcycle accident on the afternoon of Aug. 12, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. Police said William D. Keeth was driving his 2017 Harley-Davidson on Route 841 in Franklin Township when he drove off the roadway at a curve and struck a fence post. He was not wearing a helmet and was thrown from the motorcycle. He died at the scene, police said.

OXFORD FARMER'S MARKET BURGLARY

Sometime between Sept. 10 and Sept. 14, a locked shed at 193 Limestone Road in Lower Oxford Township was broken into and more than $700 worth of gardening equipment was stolen, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. The property is the site of the Oxford Farmer's Market.

RETAIL THEFT

Billie Jean Guinn, 50, of Oxford was arrested by Southern Chester County Regional Police for retail theft and receiving stolen property. Guinn is accused of conspiring with a male accomplice to steal more than $450 worth of beauty care items from the CVS store on Newark Road in New Garden Township. The crime occurred on Aug. 8 and was captured on the store's surveillance cameras.

VACUUMS STOLEN

The Lowe's store at 561 Hepburn Road in Avondale had two vacuum cleaners stolen in separate incidents in July and September, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. On July 4, two men put a Dyson vacuum cleaner worth $699 in their cart and left the store without paying. They were confronted by store employees but escaped with the vacuum. On Sept. 13, two men put a $560 Dyson vacuum in their cart and fled without paying, were confronted but escaped. The investigation is ongoing.

CAR HIT BY PUMPKIN

A 21-year-old Oxford man reported that someone threw a pumpkin from a passing white sedan on Sept. 16 at 1:20 a.m., while he was driving on Oxford Road and Meadowcroft Lane in New London Township. There was damage to the front of the vehicle.

BURGLARY

A Landenberg man has been arrested for stealing tools from the garage of a home at 164 Mercer Mill Road in London Britain Township. Pennsylvania State Police Avondale reported that Matthew John Boxler, 33, of Landenberg, broke into a locked garage overnight on Aug. 4 and stole tools estimated to be worth $1,722. He sold them for $300. He told police he needed money because of his drug addiction.

VANDALISM AT SCHOOL

Avon Grove High School was vandalized between Sept. 15 and 17, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. Someone broke windows of a shed and tipped over portable toilets. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-268-2022.

BARN BURGLARIZED

Sometime overnight on July 11, someone broke into a barn in East Nottingham Township and stole horse tranquilizers, horse jumps and wood shavings, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. The investigation is continuing.

BURGLARY

A vacant home at 325 Red Pump Road in West Nottingham that was under renovation was burglarized overnight on Sept. 15, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. Tools were stolen after someone broke a first-floor window. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-268-2022.

HORSE STOLEN

On Aug. 24, a black Thoroughbred horse valued at $1,500 was stolen from a property at 230 Election Road in West Nottingham Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale.

MONEY STOLEN FROM WALLET

On June 25, a man attending a wedding at the Mendenhall Inn reported that his wallet was misplaced. When it was returned to him by Mendenhall Inn staff, $750 that was inside was missing, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. Police are investigating.

SPEEDING AND DRUG CHARGES

On Aug. 25, Pennsylvania State Police Avondale stopped a tow truck being driven at 85 miles per hour on Route 1, south of Route 41, and found that the driver, Kyle Eric Lewis, 26, of West Chester, had drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle. He also had summary traffic violations, police said.

CARS BURGLARIZED

On Sept. 8, several unlocked vehicles were entered and property was stolen at homes on Yorklyn Drive in Oxford, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. Five people were listed as victims.

An unlocked car parked at 206 Sheffield Lane in East Nottingham Township was entered overnight on Sept. 7 and an HP laptop valued at $800 was stolen, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-268-2022.