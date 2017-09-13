Skip to main content

Chester County Press Sept. 13 edition

09/13/2017 08:03AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: Top Stories

In this week's Chester County Press, we cover the Kennett Borough Council's support of a ruling to deny the demolition of three historic buildings in Kennett Square for a new hotel ... We report on the sale of a lot in Kennett Square that will be used as the new home of the Kennett Library ... We cover the Board of Supervisors meeting in London Grove Township, where the board approved a resolution against gerrymandering ... We also report on the East Marlborough Township's approval of a new Aldi supermarket next year ... From the recent Mushroom Festival to high-school sports, it's all here in this week's Chester County Press.
At the Soup and Wine Event on Sunday Hilton Garden Inn took home the honor this year as the Best Mushroom Soup in the Delaware Valley It was a close battle between five excellent mushroom soups On the wine side Galer Estate Winery and Paradocx Vineyards tied for the Best Wine

Kennett Square shines for Annual Mushroom Festival

Great weather draws biggest crowd ever to the event Read More » 

 

London Grove latest township to say 'No' to gerrymandering

Resolution passes by a 3-2 vote by Board of Supervisors Read More » 

 

U-CF School Board to vote on sharing cost of crosswalks in front of Unionville schools 

'The road is East Marlborough Township's responsibility, but it's our community members who are walking across the street. They are asking for our help,' says superintendent John Sanville. Read More » 

 

Kennett Consolidated School District officials thank Perzel for a job well done

He led the school district through a series of significant construction projects during his 17 years with Kennett schools Read More » 

 

East Marlborough will be getting Aldi supermarket next year 

Business will be moving into former Sears Paint and Hardware building on Route 1 Read More » 

 

Kennett Square Borough Council approves agreement-of-sale for Weinstein lot 

The Kennett Library is purchasing the property to construct a new library building Read More » 

 

Reservations about hotel plan in Kennett Square

Kennett Square Borough Council supports a HARB board ruling to deny the demolition of three buildings in the historic district—delighting residents who lined up in opposition to the initi... Read More » 

 

Unionville field hockey falls to Henderson, 1-0

Henderson benefits from 15 saves to hold off Unionville Read More » 

 

Unionville outlasts Avon Grove, 14-6

Indians now sporting a 3-0 record Read More » 

 

Editorial: The smiling Mr. Sessions

We invite the Attorney General to walk up and down the hallways of our local schools and see DACA at work Read More » 

 

Obituaries for the week of Sept. 11 

Obituaries for: Guzman-Canongo, Behrend, Pratt, Degler, Wunderlich, Rominger, Vergara, Coy, Stewart, Merhar, Brabson Read More » 

 

Chester County High School Sports

