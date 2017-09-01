Skip to main content

Foodie Friday

09/01/2017 11:43AM, Published by Stone Lieberman, Categories: Video , Today

For this episode of Foodie Friday, We check out the Sawmill Bar and Grill in Downtown Oxford. Come check out the tasty food and laid back vibes at the Sawmill.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • Yoga: Section C

    09/06/2017
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Increase your range of motion, core body strength, and flexibility through the practice of yoga i...

  • Yoga: Section C

    09/06/2017
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Increase your range of motion, core body strength, and flexibility through the practice of yoga i...

  • Top 10 Ferns

    09/07/2017
    10:30AM — 12:00PM

    Deer resistant, shade tolerant, and adapted to wet or dry conditions, there are ferns for many ar...

  • Clutterers Anonymous

    09/07/2017
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

  • Trivia Nights at Kennett Square Applebee's

    09/07/2017
    09:00PM — 11:00PM

    Start your studying for trivia nights at the Kennett Square Applebee’s! Trivia nights will be hel...

  • Fall Fitness Walks: Section A

    09/08/2017
    08:30AM — 09:30AM

    Enjoy the natural beauty of Mt. Cuba Center’s gardens, forests, and meadows this fall as you expe...

  • Fitness Walks

    09/08/2017
    08:30AM — 09:30AM

    Enjoy the natural beauty of Mt. Cuba Center’s gardens, forests, and meadows this fall as you expe...

  • Inviting Wildlife into the Garden

    09/08/2017
    10:00AM — 03:30PM

    Transform your landscape into a garden that attracts a wealth of beneficial wildlife, including b...

  • Don't Drink the Water

    09/08/2017
    08:00PM

    The Hollanders wanted nothing more than a simple vacation. Instead, they're forced to take refuge...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • Brandywine Carriage Driving Show and Combined Test

    09/09/2017
    08:00AM — 06:00PM

    The Brandywine Carriage Driving Show and Combined Test showcases talented and beautiful horses an...

  • Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids West Chester Grand Opening

    09/09/2017
    09:00AM — 05:00PM

    WHAT: The new Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids salon is hosting a Grand Opening celebration. The...

  • Barclay Friends 13th Annual Secret Gardens of West Chester Tour and Plant Sale

    09/09/2017
    10:00AM — 03:00PM

    Enjoy a walking tour of privately owned gardens in Barclay Friend’s neighborhood: E. Marshall St...

  • Create a Rain Garden

    09/09/2017
    10:30AM — 12:00PM

    Transform your landscape from a potential source of runoff pollution to a buffer against it. Eile...

  • Friends of the Cecil County Public Library Crab Crawl

    09/09/2017
    11:30AM — 04:00PM

    Join us for the Friends' annual crab crawl in downtown North East! Tickets are now on sale and in...

  • Orchard Tools Talk and Tour

    09/09/2017
    01:00PM — 02:30PM

    How do we reach the tops of the trees? What tools are used for picking and pruning? What is tree...

  • Don't Drink the Water

    09/09/2017
    08:00PM

    The Hollanders wanted nothing more than a simple vacation. Instead, they're forced to take refuge...

  • Brandywine Carriage Driving Show and Combined Test

    09/10/2017
    08:00AM — 06:00PM

    The Brandywine Carriage Driving Show and Combined Test showcases talented and beautiful horses an...

  • Apple Breeding Talk and Tour

    09/10/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    In this informative and lively talk and tour, Ike will explain the reasons why and the methods ho...

  • Native Plants of Fall

    09/13/2017
    10:00AM — 12:00PM

    As the days get cooler and nights grow longer, attractive fall plants offer captivating flowers, ...

  • Harvest Experience

    09/14/2017
    10:00AM — 03:30PM

    This is a totally authentic farm experience. Participants will be doing everything that we do as ...

  • Clutterers Anonymous

    09/14/2017
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

  • Sip Behind the Scenes: "Blacksmithing"

    09/14/2017
    06:00PM — 07:30PM

    Visit us after hours for this special program series where guests get to sample local beverages a...

  • Tavern Talks: Well-Preserved

    09/14/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    How did Colonists prepare for the hard, winter months? During September’s Tavern Talks we'll be e...

  • Trivia Nights at Kennett Square Applebee's

    09/14/2017
    09:00PM — 11:00PM

    Start your studying for trivia nights at the Kennett Square Applebee’s! Trivia nights will be hel...

  • Don't Drink the Water

    09/15/2017
    08:00PM

    The Hollanders wanted nothing more than a simple vacation. Instead, they're forced to take refuge...

  • Tasting Hikes

    09/16/2017
    09:00AM — 03:00PM

    Hike with our farmer and taste fruits straight from the trees! Educational, fun, & tasty! Please...

  • Archaeology Festival

    09/16/2017
    10:00AM — 03:00PM

    This festival features a full day of hands-on activities. Visitors will be able to work with prof...

  • Woof & Hoof Music Festival

    09/16/2017
    10:30AM — 08:00PM

    Woof & Hoof Music Festival will be featuring a great line-up musicians, including: Victoria Willi...

  • Don't Drink the Water

    09/16/2017
    08:00PM

    The Hollanders wanted nothing more than a simple vacation. Instead, they're forced to take refuge...

  • Cooking class: Pizza Party!

    09/17/2017
    10:00AM — 12:00PM

    Join us for this fun and educational cooking class! Check out our website full details about all...

  • Don't Drink the Water

    09/17/2017
    02:00PM

    The Hollanders wanted nothing more than a simple vacation. Instead, they're forced to take refuge...

  • Free Financial Boot Camp hosted by Clarifi

    09/20/2017
    04:30PM — 06:30PM

    When it comes to managing money, the struggle is real. But with a little help, you could have mor...

  • Springhouse Storytime

    09/21/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Our monthly Springhouse Storytime series is perfect for any preschooler who loves stories, songs,...

  • Harvest Experience

    09/21/2017
    10:00AM — 03:30PM

    This is a totally authentic farm experience. Participants will be doing everything that we do as ...

  • Ecology for Gardeners

    09/21/2017
    10:00AM — 02:30PM

    Your garden is a critical piece of an ecosystem that supports wildlife, provides important food w...

  • Ecology for Gardeners

    09/21/2017
    10:00AM — 02:30PM

    Your garden is a critical piece of an ecosystem that supports wildlife, provides important food w...

  • Clutterers Anonymous

    09/21/2017
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

  • Trivia Nights at Kennett Square Applebee's

    09/21/2017
    09:00PM — 11:00PM

    Start your studying for trivia nights at the Kennett Square Applebee’s! Trivia nights will be hel...

  • S'mores and Meeples

    09/22/2017
    03:00PM — 11:00AM

    Come join us for camping and board gaming all weekend! S'mores and Meeples is hosting our first c...

  • ABVM School's 95th Anniversary Celebration

    09/22/2017
    06:30PM — 10:30PM

    This 21+ event celebrates the past, present, and future of Assumption BVM School. As the school r...

  • Don't Drink the Water

    09/22/2017
    08:00PM

    The Hollanders wanted nothing more than a simple vacation. Instead, they're forced to take refuge...

  • Apple Explorer Tasting

    09/23/2017
    09:00AM — 03:00PM

    Please see our website for more details and registration.

  • North American Sea Glass Festival

    09/23/2017
    10:00AM — 05:00PM

    The 12th Annual North American Sea Glass Festival will be held on Saturday, September 23rd, 10 a....

  • Building Beautiful Perennial Borders: Section A

    09/23/2017
    01:00PM — 02:30PM

    Colorful, trouble-free native perennials make excellent additions to formal and informal borders....

  • Don't Drink the Water

    09/23/2017
    08:00PM

    The Hollanders wanted nothing more than a simple vacation. Instead, they're forced to take refuge...

  • North American Sea Glass Festival

    09/24/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    The 12th Annual North American Sea Glass Festival will be held on Saturday, September 23rd, 10 a....

Add Your Event View More
