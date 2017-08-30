Chester County Press Aug. 30 edition

Yoga: Section C 09/06/2017 05:15PM — 06:15PM Increase your range of motion, core body strength, and flexibility through the practice of yoga i...

Yoga: Section C 09/06/2017 05:15PM — 06:15PM Increase your range of motion, core body strength, and flexibility through the practice of yoga i...

Top 10 Ferns 09/07/2017 10:30AM — 12:00PM Deer resistant, shade tolerant, and adapted to wet or dry conditions, there are ferns for many ar...

Clutterers Anonymous 09/07/2017 06:00PM — 07:00PM Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

Trivia Nights at Kennett Square Applebee's 09/07/2017 09:00PM — 11:00PM Start your studying for trivia nights at the Kennett Square Applebee’s! Trivia nights will be hel...

Fall Fitness Walks: Section A 09/08/2017 08:30AM — 09:30AM Enjoy the natural beauty of Mt. Cuba Center’s gardens, forests, and meadows this fall as you expe...

Fitness Walks 09/08/2017 08:30AM — 09:30AM Enjoy the natural beauty of Mt. Cuba Center’s gardens, forests, and meadows this fall as you expe...

Inviting Wildlife into the Garden 09/08/2017 10:00AM — 03:30PM Transform your landscape into a garden that attracts a wealth of beneficial wildlife, including b...

Don't Drink the Water 09/08/2017 08:00PM The Hollanders wanted nothing more than a simple vacation. Instead, they're forced to take refuge...

Brandywine Carriage Driving Show and Combined Test 09/09/2017 08:00AM — 06:00PM The Brandywine Carriage Driving Show and Combined Test showcases talented and beautiful horses an...

Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids West Chester Grand Opening 09/09/2017 09:00AM — 05:00PM WHAT: The new Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids salon is hosting a Grand Opening celebration. The...

Create a Rain Garden 09/09/2017 10:30AM — 12:00PM Transform your landscape from a potential source of runoff pollution to a buffer against it. Eile...

Friends of the Cecil County Public Library Crab Crawl 09/09/2017 11:30AM — 04:00PM Join us for the Friends' annual crab crawl in downtown North East! Tickets are now on sale and in...

Orchard Tools Talk and Tour 09/09/2017 01:00PM — 02:30PM How do we reach the tops of the trees? What tools are used for picking and pruning? What is tree...

Don't Drink the Water 09/09/2017 08:00PM The Hollanders wanted nothing more than a simple vacation. Instead, they're forced to take refuge...

Brandywine Carriage Driving Show and Combined Test 09/10/2017 08:00AM — 06:00PM The Brandywine Carriage Driving Show and Combined Test showcases talented and beautiful horses an...

Apple Breeding Talk and Tour 09/10/2017 10:00AM — 11:30AM In this informative and lively talk and tour, Ike will explain the reasons why and the methods ho...

Native Plants of Fall 09/13/2017 10:00AM — 12:00PM As the days get cooler and nights grow longer, attractive fall plants offer captivating flowers, ...

Harvest Experience 09/14/2017 10:00AM — 03:30PM This is a totally authentic farm experience. Participants will be doing everything that we do as ...

Clutterers Anonymous 09/14/2017 06:00PM — 07:00PM Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

Sip Behind the Scenes: "Blacksmithing" 09/14/2017 06:00PM — 07:30PM Visit us after hours for this special program series where guests get to sample local beverages a...

Tavern Talks: Well-Preserved 09/14/2017 07:00PM — 09:00PM How did Colonists prepare for the hard, winter months? During September’s Tavern Talks we'll be e...

Trivia Nights at Kennett Square Applebee's 09/14/2017 09:00PM — 11:00PM Start your studying for trivia nights at the Kennett Square Applebee’s! Trivia nights will be hel...

Don't Drink the Water 09/15/2017 08:00PM The Hollanders wanted nothing more than a simple vacation. Instead, they're forced to take refuge...

Tasting Hikes 09/16/2017 09:00AM — 03:00PM Hike with our farmer and taste fruits straight from the trees! Educational, fun, & tasty! Please...

Archaeology Festival 09/16/2017 10:00AM — 03:00PM This festival features a full day of hands-on activities. Visitors will be able to work with prof...

Woof & Hoof Music Festival 09/16/2017 10:30AM — 08:00PM Woof & Hoof Music Festival will be featuring a great line-up musicians, including: Victoria Willi...

Don't Drink the Water 09/16/2017 08:00PM The Hollanders wanted nothing more than a simple vacation. Instead, they're forced to take refuge...

Cooking class: Pizza Party! 09/17/2017 10:00AM — 12:00PM Join us for this fun and educational cooking class! Check out our website full details about all...

Don't Drink the Water 09/17/2017 02:00PM The Hollanders wanted nothing more than a simple vacation. Instead, they're forced to take refuge...

Free Financial Boot Camp hosted by Clarifi 09/20/2017 04:30PM — 06:30PM When it comes to managing money, the struggle is real. But with a little help, you could have mor...

Springhouse Storytime 09/21/2017 10:00AM — 11:00AM Our monthly Springhouse Storytime series is perfect for any preschooler who loves stories, songs,...

Harvest Experience 09/21/2017 10:00AM — 03:30PM This is a totally authentic farm experience. Participants will be doing everything that we do as ...

Ecology for Gardeners 09/21/2017 10:00AM — 02:30PM Your garden is a critical piece of an ecosystem that supports wildlife, provides important food w...

Ecology for Gardeners 09/21/2017 10:00AM — 02:30PM Your garden is a critical piece of an ecosystem that supports wildlife, provides important food w...

Clutterers Anonymous 09/21/2017 06:00PM — 07:00PM Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

Trivia Nights at Kennett Square Applebee's 09/21/2017 09:00PM — 11:00PM Start your studying for trivia nights at the Kennett Square Applebee’s! Trivia nights will be hel...

S'mores and Meeples 09/22/2017 03:00PM — 11:00AM Come join us for camping and board gaming all weekend! S'mores and Meeples is hosting our first c...

ABVM School's 95th Anniversary Celebration 09/22/2017 06:30PM — 10:30PM This 21+ event celebrates the past, present, and future of Assumption BVM School. As the school r...

Don't Drink the Water 09/22/2017 08:00PM The Hollanders wanted nothing more than a simple vacation. Instead, they're forced to take refuge...

Apple Explorer Tasting 09/23/2017 09:00AM — 03:00PM Please see our website for more details and registration.

North American Sea Glass Festival 09/23/2017 10:00AM — 05:00PM The 12th Annual North American Sea Glass Festival will be held on Saturday, September 23rd, 10 a....

Building Beautiful Perennial Borders: Section A 09/23/2017 01:00PM — 02:30PM Colorful, trouble-free native perennials make excellent additions to formal and informal borders....

Don't Drink the Water 09/23/2017 08:00PM The Hollanders wanted nothing more than a simple vacation. Instead, they're forced to take refuge...