Chester County Press July 19 edition

07/19/2017 08:15AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: Top Stories, Today

In the July 19 edition of the Chester County Press, we profile the story of a Landenberg man who created a GoFundMe account to help raise money for a Guatemalan family who has been impacted by deportation...We attend a ceremony announcing a commemorative stamp honoring Andrew Wyeth...We report on the the need for additional funding to pay for the proposed parking garage in Oxford, and we look at an innovative program designed to unite families of children who have special needs...It's all here in this week's Chester County Press...

Oxford Borough Council seeks additional grant funding for parking garage project

So far, the borough has been successful in acquiring grant funding for the project, but officials are hoping that additional money is available to limit the possible costs to taxpayers Read More » 

 

Community rallies around mother and her children - 07182017 0142PM

Community rallies around mother and her children

Landenberg resident creates GoFundMe account to assist family Read More » 

 

Leah Reider Director of Special Education and Shannon Brown Supervisor of Special Education presented on U-PRISE at the 2017 Pennsylvania Department of Education PDE Annual Conference

Program for families with special-needs children gets national award

U-PRISE connects families in Unionville-Chadds Ford schools Read More » 

 

Artist Jamie Wyeth said his father Andrew would have been thrilled to see his paintings on stamps

A day to celebrate Andrew Wyeth

On the official 'Andrew Wyeth Day,' an overflow crowd packs the Brandywine River Museum of Art Read More » 

 

New Garden board encouraged to support redistricting reform - 07182017 0149PM

New Garden board encouraged to support redistricting reform

Sixty municipalities across Pennsylvania have already signed on to oppose gerrymandering Read More » 

 

Kennett School Board approves fees for events and a number of routine personnel changes

Superintendent Dr. Barry Tomasetti lauds the district's new math program, and the school board also authorizes the district to negotiate an agreement for the Kennett Creamery to utilize d... Read More » 

 

Summer aviation camp continues to reach for the skies - 07182017 0154PM

Summer aviation camp continues to reach for the skies

More than 60 youngsters attended Future Aviators Summer Camp at New Garden Flying Field. A second week is scheduled for August 7-11 Read More » 

 

Obituaries for the week of July 17 - 07182017 1022AM

Obituaries for the week of July 17

Obituaries for: Hall, Mauldin, Harrison, Winchell, Evans, Boddy, Giancola, May, Mariani Read More » 

 

Police Blotter for the week of July 17 - 07182017 1028AM

Police Blotter for the week of July 17

Police investigate online sharing of 'sexual photograph,' woman's car burglarized while she is at the YMCA, and more Read More » 

 

Unbalanced 

The proposed revenues and expenditures in Pennsylvania’s state budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year remain unbalanced—and so is the process that state lawmakers use to develop a spending ... Read More » 

 

Chester County High School Sports

