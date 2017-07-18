Police Blotter for the week of July 17

07/18/2017 10:28AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: Top Stories, Today

INVESTIGATION OF IMAGE SHARING

On July 14, what Pennsylvania State Police Avondale are calling “sexual photographs” of a 19-year-old Lincoln University woman were disseminated online without her permission. Police are investigating.





THEFT AT YMCA

On July 10 at 5 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police Avondale investigated a theft at the YMCA at 80 W. Baltimore Pike in Penn Township. Police said that a 21-year-old Lincoln University woman was working out at the facility when someone took her keys, entered her car and stole about $60 in cash. The victim believes that her credit card number might also have been copied during the theft. The thief then returned the keys to where the woman had been working out. Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Ryan Ard at 610-268-2022.





THEFTS FROM CARS

Several incidents of cars being broken into have been reported by Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. Cars were entered overnight on June 30 at 491 E. Lafayette Drive in Pocopson Township, overnight on June 22 at 125 Galloping Hill Road in New London Township, and overnight on July 14 at 128 and 130 Great Oak Drive in New London Township.





CASH AND CARDS STOLEN

Overnight on May 30, Pennsylvania State Police Said a car belonging to a 24-year-old man from Oxford was entered, and $60 in change and three credit cards were stolen. Police said the suspect is Timothy Wayne Hughes, 34, of Kennett Square.





CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Pennsylvania State Police Avondale charged Terri Lynn Fenstermaker, 53, of Oxford, with criminal trespass on June 23 at the Oxford Walmart.





ARGUMENT LEADS TO DRUG CHARGES

On May 21, an argument over who lived at 297B N. Guernsey Road in London Grove Township escalated into a drug investigation. The argument became a fight, during which the victim was slapped. The victim then told police that the accused, Robert Paul Bryer, 55, of West Grove, sold marijuana from the residence. Police searched the property and found that marijuana was also being grown at the location, and arrested Bryer.





ASSAULT CHARGE

On July 8, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale, Aaron Neil Twyman, 24, of Wilmington, Del., punched and slapped a 22-year-old woman at 115 E. Ruddy Duck Circle in East Marlborough Township, and destroyed her TV, a dining room chair and door handle. He was charged with simple assault.