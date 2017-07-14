Skip to main content

Police ask for help locating missing West Grove woman

07/14/2017 02:00PM, Published by Steven Hoffman, Categories: Top Stories, Today

The Newark Police Department and the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department are continuing to search for Erin Leigh Miller, 36, who went missing from her home in West Grove, Pa. on Monday, July 10.

Miller is described as a white female, five feet tall, and weighing approximately 145 lbs. She has brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

The last confirmed contact with Miller was on Wednesday, July 12 at 5:15 p.m. in the area of Possum Park Road and Paper Mill Road. The police department has received a number of additional reported sightings throughout Newark, however, those are unconfirmed at this time and attempts are being made to verify the veracity of those sightings. Miller has a history of non-violent mental illness and exhibited erratic behavior when contacted on July 12. She is currently off of her prescribed medication and there is significant concern for her deteriorating mental state. Police believe that Miller is still in the Newark area and urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to immediately call 911.

