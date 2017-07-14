Martin Furniture & Mattress, Water Conditioning and Appliance

07/14/2017 11:23AM, Published by Stone Lieberman, Categories: Video , Today

Step into the Martin Appliance showroom in nearby Quarryville, and you will see the same commitment to customer service and convenience that has served as the mission of the well-known appliance provider since founder Dennis Martin opened his first store in Myerstown, 44 years ago.



A knowledgeable and friendly sales staff who answer all of your questions. A team of technicians who are backed with factory training and certification. A bright and airy 10,000 square-foot showroom, with an ever-changing inventory of home appliances from some of the top manufacturers in the world such as GE, Maytag, Whirlpool, Jenn-Air, Kitchen- Aid, Viking, Miele, and many more. Furnishings from Temple, England, Klaussner, Ashley, Best Home Furnishings, as well as bedding from Serta and Simmons.



A full-color, do-it-yourself touch screen kiosk to guide you through an inventory of thousands of options from leading home furnishing companies that Martin Furniture and Mattress partners with. An in house design team, who work side-by-side with you, in the comfort of your home.



Martin Water Conditioning offers complete service and installation of residential, commercial and light industrial water treatment systems. They will service most any water treatment system. A water treatment service department that stands on its outstanding reputation. With these services and more, it is no wonder that the Martin Companies --including Martin Appliance, Martin Water Conditioning and Martin Furniture -- has earned the prestigious Certified Service Center rating.



“Dennis has said from the beginning, ‘Treat others as you would want to be treated,’” said store manager Shawn Reimold. “Martin’s has, and always will be, about relationships -- relationships with customers, employees and the community.’ “There are a number of ways a company can grow, and our growth comes from our people,” Reimold added. “We look to hire people who do what they’re naturally gifted at, which is simply just to be nice. The people who work here don’t necessarily come to us with a skill set in the job they will eventually do. They come to us with character, we can train the skill.”



Do you want to design the room of your needs, but don’t have the time? Let Janice and Linda, Martin’s in-home design team, help you along the way. After an initial in-store consultation, Janice and Linda will visit your home and offer suggestions on fabrics, colors, furniture and floor plans, and then provide you with a full design concept to make your design dreams come true. In-home design at Martin Furniture is very affordable, too. Each in-home consultation is $89, and if you make a purchase based on the design, the cost is taken off of your initial price. The savings and service at Martin Appliance doesn’t end there. With its affordable price structure on home appliances and furnishings, your purchase at Martin’s does not end at the sale, it is the service after the sale that our customers have come to appreciate. “Our technicians are factory trained professionals, who are there for our customers,” Reimold said. “We provide complete professional installation, on everything we sell.”



Martin Appliance has built its reputation not just on the home appliances and furnishings it carries, but in in its water treatment and conditioning service, as well. More than 100 highly-trained and certified master technicians provide in-home testing and affordable solutions that ensure high quality water in your home. Martin Appliance welcomes you to visit one of its other five other locations in Brownstown, Cleona, Ephrata, Myerstown and Reading.

Just minutes away from Chester County!

2318 Beaver Valley Pike, New Providence, Pa



STORE HOURS

Mon and Wed: 8am to 5pm • Tues, Thurs and Fri: 8am to 8pm

Sat: 9am to 3pm • Sun: Closed