Chester County Press July 12 edition

07/12/2017 07:51AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: Top Stories, Today

In this edition of the Chester County Press, we take you to a meeting where the directors of the Kennett Library decided to forego the planned design of a multi-purpose facility in order to build a new library on its own ... We take you to East Marlborough, where the township supervisors ruled against a marijuana growing facility ... We take you to Kennett Township, whose economic development office is sponsoring a series of seminars aimed at small business owners ... From art to restaurants to Uncle Irvin, it's all here in this week's Chester County Press.
Marijuana facility denied by East Marlborough supervisors - 07112017 0914AM

Marijuana facility denied by East Marlborough supervisors

Board does approve a regional EMS commission Read More » 

 

Kennett Square Borough not facing pressing need for new administration building or police station 

If the proposed project with the Kennett Library is set aside, the borough won't need to move on constructing a new borough building or police station right away Read More » 

 

Kennett Township launches small business seminar series - 07112017 0116PM

Kennett Township launches small business seminar series

Morning series to run through September at The Creamery Read More » 

 

Intersection improvement project to close lanes on Route 41 - 07112017 0109PM

Intersection improvement project to close lanes on Route 41

The project is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2018 Read More » 

 

Letters pressure PennDOT for remedy at intersection used by Amish families

Rep. John Lawrence and Sen. Andy Dinniman request special consideration for the trouble spot Read More » 

 

Local student qualifies to compete at worlds largest rodeo - 07102017 0559PM

Local student qualifies to compete at world's largest rodeo

Brittany Coldiron, a resident of Oxford, is heading to the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming. Read More » 

 

CrimeWatch network gives public direct access to crime information - 07112017 0118PM

CrimeWatch network gives public direct access to crime information

Kennett Township Police Department and the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department recently included a link to the CrimeWatch Network Read More » 

 

Police Blotter for the week of July 10 - 07112017 0919AM

Police Blotter for the week of July 10

Sobriety checkpoint results in seven DUI arrests, liquor stolen in London Grove Township, DUI and warrant arrests, and more Read More » 

 

Creative Spectrum Studio artists Erica Winne right and Marci Mantegna with the mural-size gallery logo which is still in progress

Creative Spectrum Studio opens at Galleria in Oxford

A group of young artists is looking to combine food and art with local events Read More » 

 

A pen and ink by Leah Maholmes

Father and daughter artists exhibit at the Art Annex

Paintings and drawings by Eric and Leah Maholmes on view in Oxford Read More » 

 

Obituaries for the week of July 10 - 07112017 0241PM

Obituaries for the week of July 10

Obituaries for: Fuller, Rowe, Stabler, Hall Read More » 

 

Editorial Chasing rainbows - 07102017 1028AM

Editorial: Chasing rainbows

'The flowers and the signs near the spot where Bianca Roberson was murdered were many, but life had returned from the raging maelstrom, the way it always does' Read More » 

 

Uncle Irvin: Loan for current expenses is a cowardly act 

'The Governor and General Assembly don't care if they do financially stupid things as long as they can tell their constituents that they didn't raise taxes' Read More » 

 


