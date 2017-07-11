Obituaries for the week of July 10

07/11/2017 02:41PM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: Top Stories, Today

GYLA J. FULLER



Gyla J. Fuller, 95, of Oxford, passed away on July 4 at Laurelwood Healthcare Center in Elkton, Md.

Born in Wrightsdale, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Howard and Leta Dawson Jamison. She was a member and choir member of the Oxford Nazarene Church and was a Sunday school teacher for 38 years. She served on the Oxford Area Senior Center Board of Directors. Gyla was a member of the Union Fire Co. No. 1 Auxiliary, Oxford, Mason Dixon Post No. 194 American Legion Auxiliary, Rising Sun, Md., Retired Senior Volunteer Program, XYZ Club, Oxford, West Chester and Senior Circle at Jennersville Regional Hospital.

She is survived by one son, Leslie J. Fuller of Aiken, S.C.; three grandchildren, Heather Perullo, Kristin Fuller and Bradley Fuller; and one great-grandson, Thomas Welcom. She was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Fuller; and 11 brothers and sisters.

Funeral services were held July 10. Interment was in Penn Hill Friends Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





DELRAY ROWE

Delray Rowe, 90, of North East, Md., formerly of Kirkwood, Pa., passed away on July 5 at Laurelwood Healthcare Center in Elkton, Md.

Born in Little Horse Creek, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Roten. She was the wife of the late Paul Rowe, Jr., and was preceded in death by her first husband, John Mayberry. Delray was a caregiver to several children. She enjoyed sewing clothes and quilting.

She is survived by one son, Richard Paul Mayberry of North East, Md.; two daughters, Hazel Cooper of Homeville, Pa., and Carol Mayberry of Oxford, Pa.; 19 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Randy Rowe; and daughter, Betty Frintes.

Funeral services were held July 11. Interment was in Andrews Bridge Christian Fellowship Cemetery in Christiana. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Andrews Bridge Christian Fellowship, 1873 Georgetown Rd., Christiana, PA 17509. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





WALTER B. STABLER, JR.

Walter Brooke (Sandy) Stabler, Jr., 79, of Cochranville, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on July 3.

He was the husband of Nancy Krauss Stabler, with whom he shared 22 years of marriage. Born in Philadelphia, Sandy also lived in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., Wilmington, Del., Oxford and Cochranville. He attended Episcopal High School and graduated from Tower Hill School in 1957. He served in the U.S. Army before earning his bachelor’s degree from the University of Delaware in 1963. He was a tenacious wrestler, football player, and tennis player. Sandy often recalled his postgraduate time spent working at a ranch in Wyoming. Sandy worked most of his life as a sales associate in the automobile industry. He was also the owner of Stabler Chevy-Olds in Oxford, and worked as a lobbyist.

Sandy enjoyed fishing, nature, history, maps, big band jazz, ice cream, and coffee. He was an avid fan of football, wrestling, baseball, tennis, and track. A longtime member of the Oxford sports community, he mentored many young athletes. His fondest moments were spent with his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, the Rev. Walter Brooke Stabler; his mother, Marjorie Harbison Stabler; and his brother Frederick Stabler. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Krauss Stabler; his daughter, Ashley Ann Utter and her husband Steven W. Utter; his daughter Margaret Stabler; his son Christopher Brooke Stabler; and four grandchildren.

Interment will be at Lower Brandywine Presbyterian Cemetery in Wilmington, Del., on July 15 at 2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2:30 p.m. at Lower Brandywine Presbyterian Church. Family and friends are welcome at both. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





MARGARET MUNSON HALL

Margaret passed away on June 7 at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, surrounded by family and friends who loved her.

She is survived by many loving family members in several states, including her mother, Evelyn Nash Munson of Cochranville, and her husband, Dr. John Hall, O.D. retired, of Glenmoore. Additionally, she is survived by a loving son and daughter, Drew Hall of Wilmington, Del., and Kim Sperry of Denver, Colo.

Margaret, a graduate of Downingtown High School, earned her Bachelors of Fine Arts from Memphis University, class of 1976. She was an avid horsewoman since childhood, and past president of several animal rescue groups. Margaret enjoyed many fine art activities, including painting, drawing and silver work. Her true passion was writing fiction, including screenplays and short stories. Margaret advanced her profession through memberships in the Brandywine Valley Writers Group, Romance Writers of America and the American Film Institute. She was a kind, caring, loving soul who will be missed by many. Everyone who responded to her passing remarked on her beautiful smile, sharp wit and giving ways.

Please consider her favorite charity, World Vision, dedicated to helping children of all beliefs.