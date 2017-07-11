Skip to main content

Intersection improvement project to close lanes on Route 41

07/11/2017 01:09PM, Published by Richard Gaw, Categories: Landenberg Life, Kennett Square Life, Top Stories, Today

By Richard L. Gaw
Staff Writer

Just as every rose has its thorn, every road construction project comes some nagging inconveniences before it is completed.
As part of its intersection improvement project at the intersection of Gap Newport Pike (Route 41) and Newark Road in New Garden Township, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued lane restrictions for drivers who use the intersection, which are scheduled to occur July 14-17, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., in order to accommodate the installation of pipes along the road.
Those using the intersection are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.
Under this intersection improvement project, PennDOT will widen the travel lanes; resurface the intersection; add left turn lanes; remove right turn lanes on Newark Road to improve safety; upgrade the existing traffic signal; install a new crosswalk, pedestrian push buttons and ADA curb ramps; and install new guiderail, drainage and stormwater management features.
The project is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2018.
The Route 41-Newark Road intersection improvement project is part of PennDOT's State Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP), a 12-year plan to make several transportation improvements throughout the Commonwealth, including several in southern Chester County.
The STIP addresses all modes of transportation, including highways and bridges, public transit, aviation, and rail freight projects that intend to use federal and/or state matching funds excluding specified maintenance funds. The plan provides the public with an active role in the development of transportation plans, programs, and projects beginning in the early stages of plan development and continuing throughout the planning process.
Allan A. Myers, Inc. of Worcester, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the $1,405,777 project which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds.
On Nov. 25, 2013, House Bill 1060 was signed into law, becoming Pennsylvania’s most comprehensive piece of state transportation legislation in decades, one will invest an additional $2.3 to $2.4 billion into transportation projects by the fifth year of STIP.
To contact Staff Writer Richard L. Gaw, email rgaw@chestercounty.com.

construction       



Like what you're reading? Subscribe to Chester County's free newsletter to catch every headline

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Chester County High School Sports

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Chester County Press