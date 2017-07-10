Creative Spectrum Studio opens at Galleria in Oxford

07/10/2017 01:29PM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: Top Stories, Today, Arts+Entertainment

Creative Spectrum Studio artists Erica Winne (right) and Marci Mantegna with the mural-size gallery logo, which is still in progress.

Gallery: Creative Spectrum Studio in Oxford [4 Images] Click any image to expand.

By John Chambless

Staff Writer

The youthful enthusiasm of the artists who have just opened the Creative Spectrum Studio is just what Oxford needs.



Last weekend, the collective of artists moved into the Oxford Galleria on Third Street, in two adjoining rooms that had most recently been a yoga studio. The space is open and efficient, although easy to miss from the street, but gallery director Erica Winne said the group's aims go well beyond being a place to make and display art.

“We'd like to focus on doing events,” she said, “so if you want an artsy addition to your party, your wedding or your music festival, we can do that.”

There are natural tie-ins with the First Friday events that focus on the nearby Oxford Arts Alliance, and the new studio is next door to the Bog Turtle Brewery. There's an open lawn just outside that would be ideal for painting classes that might get a little messy inside. There are also possibilities with linking the art space with local wineries.

Visitors are invited to just stop by and see what the artists are up to, Winne said. She and her fellow artists – Brandon Cahill, James Corbett, Ashley Joslin, Marci Mantegna and Sally Wilson – could be painting in the space, or putting together multimedia events that will stretch the boundaries of the local art scene.

“We can pull from this pool of talent, from other artists that we know, to do live events, installations and other things,” Winne said. “The gallery is just part of the plan.”

For the opening show, you'll find delicate floral watercolors by Sally Wilson, a collage/text series by Ashley Joslin, three fine color photos of a stream and leaves by James Corbett, and dazzlingly detailed pencil drawings by Brandon Cahill that range from local mushrooms and a marvelous owl to surreal assemblages that reflect the same fine technique.

Erica Winne's diverse offerings are highlighted by her Dali-like “Starry Flight,” in which zebras and elephants on long, stilt-like legs cavort with oversized butterflies; as well as her warm woodland view, “Climbable,” and her very well done animal portrait titled “Holy Cow.”

With barely a week's worth of history to the new space, there are still signs being put up and artwork being mixed around, but the spirit of the group is infectious, and they are eagerly looking forward to working with other area arts groups to bring a fresh spark to the region.

There's a Facebook page for the new studio, and they can be reached by email at CreativeSpexStudio@gmail.com. The gallery is open daily. Call 610-563-9162 for more information.

To contact Staff Writer John Chambless, email jchambless@chestercounty.com.

