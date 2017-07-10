Skip to main content

Route 41 Lane Restrictions

07/10/2017 01:07PM, Published by Stone Lieberman, Categories: Top Stories

Route 41 Lane Restrictions Scheduled Next Week for Intersection Improvement Project in New Garden Township, Chester County
Lane restrictions with flagging are scheduled on Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike) between Newark Road and New Garden Road on Friday, July 14, through Monday, July 17, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for pipe installation, as part a project to improve travel and safety at the intersection of Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike) and Newark Road in New Garden Township, Chester County. The project is scheduled to be completed in spring 2018.
Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.
Under this intersection improvement project, PennDOT will widen the travel lanes; resurface the intersection; add left turn lanes; remove right turn lanes on Newark Road to improve safety; upgrade the existing traffic signal; install a new crosswalk, pedestrian push buttons and ADA curb ramps; and install new guiderail, drainage and stormwater management features.
Allan A. Myers, Inc. of Worcester, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the $1,405,777 project which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds.
