Obituaries for the week of July 3

EDITH J. LONG

Edith J. Long, 83, of Peach Bottom, passed away on June 25 at Jennersville Regional Hospital.

She was the wife of the late George C. Long. Born in Paradise, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Wilmer F. and Martha Keanagy McGinnis. Edith attended Leacock Presbyterian Church in Paradise. She enjoyed reading and her flower garden.

She is survived by her six children, Linda Ashby (Bob) of Akron, Robert Long of Christiana, Kenneth Long of Peach Bottom, Ricky Long (Elizabeth) of Nottingham, William Long (Pam) of West Grove and Lori Eller (Robert) of West Grove; 15 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, George E. Long.

A memorial service was held June 29. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





JUAN LUIS AYALA ZAVALA

Juan Luis Ayala Zavala, 37, of Cochranville, passed away on June 27.

He was the husband of Rosa Nelli Espinoza Juarez. Born in Yuriria, GTO, Mexico, he was the son of Ismael Ayala Dimas of New Jersey and Romelia Zavala Martinez of Mexico. He was a farm worker for Matthew Walton in Cochranville. Juan was a member of St. Rocco Catholic Church in Avondale.

In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by three sons, Fabian Ayala Espinoza, Brian Ayala Espinoza and Juan Miguel Ayala Espinoza, all of Cochranville; one daughter, Valeria Ayala Espinoza of Cochranville; three brothers, Pedro Ayala Zavala, Pablo Ayala Zavala, and Augustin Ayala Zavala, all of Mexico; three sisters, Angelica Ayala Zavala, and Claudia Ayala Zavala, both of Mexico; and Maria Ayala Zavala of North Carolina.

A visitation with family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. July 7 at St. Rocco Catholic Church (313 Sunny Dell Rd., Avondale). His funeral mass will follow at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Mexico. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





VALARIA FERYN FERGUSON

Valaria Feryn (Herr) Ferguson, 85, passed from us on June 28 at Ware Presbyterian Village.

She was born in 1932 in Kirkwood, Lancaster County. She was the daughter of the late Abram R. and F. Anna (Linton) Herr.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, the Reverend John Ferguson; daughters Elaine and Ellen of Asheville, N.C., and a son, Kirk Ferguson and his wife Mary Jo of Kirkwood; along with grandchildren, Robyn Ferguson and Megan, wife of Mike Sirera. She was preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Reinhart; and a brother, A. Dale Herr.

Valaria and Jack served the Unionville Presbyterian Church and community in Chester County for 42 years. She was involved in many volunteer activities over the years: Unionville Presbyterian Church Women's Association, Farm Women Society No. 20, Fresh Air Fund, Kennett Square New Century Club (GFWC), East Marlboro Auxiliary to Chester County Hospital, Needlework Guild of America and the Ware Presbyterian Village Auxiliary.

On July 5, friends are invited to an informal drop-in at the Union Presbyterian Church (5637 Street Road, Kirkwood, Pa.) in the Children’s Memorial Hall from 6 to 8 p.m. On July 6, there will be a celebration of Valaria’s life at the church beginning at 1 p.m. There will not be a visitation prior to the celebration on Thursday, but friends are invited to visit the family immediately following the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Joy Ranch at www.Joyranch.org, or the Needlework Guild of America at www.NGA-INC.org. To sign an online guestbook, visit www.dewalds.com.





LEONARD J. GEARS

Leonard Judson “Jud” Gears, 96, of Quarryville, passed away on June 29 after a short illness at Quarryville Presbyterian Home.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Betty Wagner Gears; and his children and stepchildren, Judson Gears (Betty) of Penn Valley, Calif., Joy Martin (Rich) of Placerville, Calif., James Gears (Kay) of West Chester, Pa., James Prettyman (Beth) of Oxford, Pa., Robert Prettyman of Quarryville, Pa., and Mary Stafford of Concord, N.C. He is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Becky Prettyman.

Jud was born in Chestertown, Md., in 1921 to the late Leonard C. and Lillian Buchanan Gears. He graduated from High School in Chestertown, Md., and also from Goldey Beacom College in Wilmington, Del. Jud was employed by DuPont for 42 years. He attended church at the New London Methodist Church in New London for many years, served as chairman of several committees, and sang in the choir. He had a beautiful tenor voice and often sang at weddings. Jud loved flowers and gardening, as well as country music, dancing and playing cards.

Services will be held at Ruffenach Family Funeral Home (224 Penn Ave., Oxford) on July 7 at 11 a.m. Family and friends may visit from 10t o11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Head of Christiana Cemetery in Newark, Del.

KRISTINA LYNN FUTTY ROBERTS

Kristina Lynn Futty Roberts of Schwenskville, formerly of Oxford, went home to be with the Lord on June 28 in West Chester after a lengthy illness.

She is survived by her daughter, Sabriel Roberts of Norristown; parents Wayne and Sandra (Landis) Futty of Oxford; brothers Jeffrey and Melissa (Franz) Futty of Cochranville, and Jonathan and Rebecca (Knoll) Futty of Kennett Square; nephews Jonathan Robert Futty and Micah Eugene Futty; and a maternal grandmother, Thelma Landis.

Kristina worked at Carlisle Interconnect Technologies in Pottstown as a health and safety specialist. She thoroughly enjoyed and was incredibly committed to the safety and well-being of others. In the past she worked for Croda, Inc., in New Castle, Del.; August Mack Environmental, Inc., in Lancaster; and DuPont in Wilmington, Del. Outside of work, Kristina enjoyed spending her time riding horses, traveling, and going to events. Steam punk outings were among her favorites. More than that, she loved making memories and spending much of her time with Sabriel. She also enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She graduated from Oxford Area High School with the class of 1997, and Messiah College with the class of 2001.

A memorial service will be held July 8 at 11 a.m. at the Christian Life Center (125 Saginaw Rd., Lincoln University), with a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sabriel Roberts Education Fund, in the care care of Collins Funeral Home (www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com).







