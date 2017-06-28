Skip to main content

Chester County Press June 28 edition

06/28/2017 11:21AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: Top Stories

In this edition of the Chester County Press, we visit the 11th annual Chester County Balloon Festival ... We discuss the potential impact the sale of Jennersville Regional Hospital would have on the Avon Grove School District ... We look back on the championship season of the Avon Grove High School lacrosse program, and we look at two new art exhibits celebrating the work of Andrew Wyeth ... From balloons to school news to Uncle Irvin, it's all here in this week's Chester County Press.
Balloon Festival delights more than 15,000 visitors

Despite some weather hiccups, the 11th Annual Chester County Balloon Festival still managed to light up the skies over the New Garden Flying Field Read More » 

 

The farm recently purchased by the Stoltzfus family is bisected by Appleton Road and the family crosses the road several times a day from the home on the right to the barn

Franklin Board of Supervisors will lead the way for changes at dangerous intersection

The township has unsuccessfully tried to get the intersection turned into a four-way stop several times. Read More » 

 

Chester County family honors son with gift of land

Conservancy group dedicates three-acre Lee Woods adjacent to 82-acre Stateline Woods Preserve Read More » 

 

Parking rates increasing next week in Oxford Borough

The rates are increasing from 25 cents for an hour of parking to 25 cents for 15 minutes at many metered spaces in the downtown Read More » 

 

Big Elk development not extinct in Penn Township 

A plan that was first discussed in 2008 could finally be moving forward Read More » 

 

'Culture and expectations'

Avon Grove lacrosse coach looks back on championship season Read More » 

 

Kemblesville United Methodist Church welcomes new pastor 

His first Sunday with the new church is this Sunday Read More » 

 

Andrew Wyeth in the studio circa 1935

Surveying the scope of Andrew Wyeth's career 

'In Retrospect' is at the Brandywine River Museum of Art through Sept. 17 Read More » 

 

The Somerville Manning Gallery features original works by Andrew Wyeth through July 29

Delaware gallery hosts Wyeth exhibition

Original works by Andrew Wyeth for sale at Somerville Manning Gallery Read More » 

 

Editorial: La puerta, abierta

Kennett Consolidated School District's new APEX Program is opening doors of opportunity and knowledge for Hispanic families Read More » 

 

Uncle Irvin: Need money for school taxes?

Current legislature and Governor are 'the very worst in the history of the state,' columnist believes Read More » 

 

Obituaries for the week of June 26

Obituaries for: Powell, Pitts, Broomell, Kelly, Flynn, Fetters, Michael, Long Read More » 

 

Chester County High School Sports

