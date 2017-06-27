Skip to main content

Uncle Irvin: Need money for school taxes?

06/27/2017 12:51PM, Published by Richard Gaw, Categories: Opinion, Top Stories, Today, Schools

If you need some extra cash to pay the school taxes coming soon to your door, you are in luck -- but not good luck.
Enough stiffs in Harrisburg a few sessions ago passed a law allowing Pennsylvania school districts to employ regular citizens for odd jobs. The legislators, in their never-ending mission to screw their constituents while taking care of themselves, put a ceiling on pay per hour of less than minimum wage, and a maximum of several hundred dollars. If you pay for gas and sandwiches you will be lucky to break even for a four-hour day.
Do not expect anything positive as a taxpayer from the 2017-18 state budget, which has yet to be started. This legislature and our present Governor are the very worst in the history of the state, in my opinion. They are nothing but mooches and only interested in getting re-elected, and collecting their bloated paychecks, pension and other goodies.

(Uncle Irvin's column is his opinion only, and is not a news story.)


