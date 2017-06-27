Police Blotter for the week of June 26

06/27/2017 09:15AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: Top Stories, Today

RING STOLEN



A diamond engagement ring valued at $21,400 was reported stolen from a home on Gouge Road in West Grove sometime between Jan. 6 and March 6 of this year, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. An investigation is ongoing.

DISABLED VEHICLE STOLEN

A 2003 Mercedes-Benz that was disabled and sitting on the shoulder of Route 1, north of Route 10, has been reported stolen, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. The car was taken between June 16 and 19. Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Revels at 610-268-2022.

THREATS AT SCHOOL

Pennsylvania State Police Avondale reported that on June 21, a 55-year-old employee working at Patton Middle School made terroristic threats against other employees at the school. The investigation is ongoing.

ANTIQUE MALL BREAK-IN

Someone broke into the Chadds Ford Antique Mall on Route 1 on June 5, but nothing was stolen, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. Police investigated the break-in just after midnight and found that the rear door had been damaged. The investigation is ongoing.

CASH STOLEN FROM CAFE

About $300 was stolen from the Mushrooms Cafe at 880 Baltimore Pike between June 4 and 5, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. The business was entered from the front, and the door was damaged.

BURGLARY AND KIDNAPPING

On June 10 at 6 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police Avondale reported to a home on Hickory Drive in West Fallowfield for a report of a kidnapping. Police reported that Troy William Losey arrived at the home at about 5:30 a.m., knocked on the window of a bedroom where children were sleeping and put them into his vehicle. He returned with them to his home. When police arrived, Losey fled and was later arrested while intoxicated. He was charged with burglary, kidnapping, DUI and other charges. No injuries were reported to the children.

BURGLARIES

A burglary was reported to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale on June 21. Homeowners at 518 Wacousta Court in East Nottingham Township returned home to find three items missing from the garage and a scratch on one of their vehicles.

Also on June 21, a home on Conards Mill Road in New London Township was entered through an unlocked rear door. Jewelry, men's suits and a crossbow were stolen, according to police.

Also on June 21, a home on Thunder Hill Road in New London Township was burglarized. A witness saw a heavy-set, middle-aged man enter a home through a front window and leave through a rear sliding door. The homeowner later reported that a bag of jewelry was stolen from a bedroom. The man left in a maroon Chrysler PT Cruiser with Maryland registration 8BL8317.

A home at 94 Woodland Drive in East Nottingham Township was burglarized on June 20, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. Police said a garage was broken into and two firearms, two chainsaws, and multiple fishing poles and reels were stolen. The loss was estimated at $1,950. Police took Eric Lee Rivera, 29, of East Nottingham Township, into custody for outstanding warrants and expect to charge him in connection with the thefts.

Overnight on June 11, someone entered a storage unit belonging to a man at 269 Kelton Road in Penn Township and took two paint sprayers. Pennsylvania State Police Avondale are investigating.

Overnight on June 20, a property at 491 Barnsley Road in East Nottingham Township was burglarized, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. A garage was entered through a side door, and the property owners discovered one of their farm trucks had been ransacked, and several items were stolen out of the garage. Suspects are being investigated by police.

Several items were stolen from a barn at 1605 Flint Hill Rd., Landenberg, between June 1 and 10, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-268-2022.