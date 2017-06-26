Kemblesville United Methodist Church welcomes new pastor

06/26/2017 12:09PM, Published by Steven Hoffman, Categories: Top Stories, Today

The Kemblesville United Methodist Church will be welcoming Tim Beardsley as the new pastor during the church services on Sunday, July 2.

The church has a traditional service at 8:45 a.m. and a contemporary worship service starting at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday.

Beardsley is enthusiastically looking forward to serving the Kemblesville United Methodist Church after spending the last three years as the pastor of the nearby Wesley United Methodist Church in Elkton, Md.

“Prayer will be the foundation for all our ministries,” Beardsley said. “We need to fulfill our mission to serve our community around us. I’m very excited to see what God is going to do in the next few years at Kemblesville United Methodist Church.”

The church is located at 1772 New London Road in Kemblesville. The telephone number is 610-255-5280.