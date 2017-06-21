Skip to main content

Chester County Press June 21 edition

06/21/2017

In this week's Chester County Press, we report on New Garden Township, the Unionville-Chadds Ford School District, as well as take you to the graduation ceremonies for the Avon Grove High School Class of 2017 ... We introduce you to a young broadcaster with a dream; the latest meeting to discuss the continuing dilemma of the phorid fly in the region; and prepare you for the upcoming Chester County Balloon Festival ... All of this, and Uncle Irvin, too, in this week's Chester County Press.

Round two of cell tower hearing delayed for another month

Potential new location on property being discussed Read More » 

 

Avon Grove graduates 464 at June 13 ceremony

Capacity crowd attends ceremony complete with student speeches, pomp and circumstance Read More » 

 

Working on a dream

Dylan Coyle has had some extraordinary sports broadcasting experiences, even though he graduated from Oxford Area High School only three weeks ago Read More » 

 

U-CF approves final budget for upcoming school year

New principal also hired for Hillendale Elementary School Read More » 

 

Experts, action committee meet to discuss problems, solutions

The phorid fly in Chester County Read More » 

 

What parents need to know about new Pa. school vaccination requirements

School districts want parents to know the new immunization rules so that their children are ready for the start of the new school year Read More » 

 

The cover image for a new catalogue that examines Wyeths entire career in context

Enter the world of Andrew Wyeth 

Brandywine River Museum of Art plans huge exhibition for artist Read More » 

 

Chester County Balloon Festival to take flight June 23-25

Event will include monster truck rides, zip lining, balloon and helicopter rides, live music, after-dark balloon glow flights and fireworks Read More » 

 

Obituaries for the week of June 19

Obituaries for: Mullins, McMillan, Hemphill, Arnold, Meginley, Owens, Huffman, Roberts, Moore, Atley, Powell Read More » 

 

The leaders of tomorrow

As we report about the accomplishments of today's high school students, we're also getting a hint about what they will achieve as the leaders of tomorrow.... Read More » 

 

Uncle Irvin: Property tax bills are on the way

'Chances are 100 percent that you are being asked to pay too much by bleeding-heart school board members set on excellence – at the expense of reasonable costs' Read More » 

 

  • Bird Walk

    06/24/2017
    09:00AM — 11:00AM

    Newlin Grist Mill and Wild Birds Unlimited-Concordville are teaming up to explore the wonderful w...

  • Vegetable Breeding Workshop

    06/24/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    Over the course of the two days of this workshop you will learn the importance of vegetable breed...

  • Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County!

    06/24/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

  • Milburn’s Pancake Breakfast!

    06/24/2017
    09:00AM — 11:00AM

    Farmer Jay whipping up pancakes!

  • History at Work: "Woodturning"

    06/24/2017
    10:00AM — 03:00PM

    Join us each month as we explore historic skills and trades with our "History at Work" demonstrat...

  • Wild Mushroom Foraging

    06/24/2017
    10:00AM — 12:30PM

    Many species of magnificent mushrooms may be growing in your own back yard. Join Tug DeLuce of th...

  • Milburn’s Very Cherry Harvest Party!

    06/24/2017
    11:00AM — 03:00PM

    No Hands Allowed!

  • Pop-Up Naturalist: "Pond Life"

    06/24/2017
    01:00PM — 05:00PM

    Join Newlin's staff naturalist for an afternoon of exciting environmental activities. Look for th...

  • Chester County Balloon Festival

    06/24/2017
    04:00PM — 10:00PM

    The Chester County Balloon Festival is known as a must-attend event! We are proud to be a non-pro...

  • The Sin City Band "Unplugged"

    06/24/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    It's a rare chance to hear The Sin City Band perform in an intimate setting and unplugged. The Si...

  • Grand Opening of Indian Restaurant

    06/26/2017
    05:30PM

    A classic new Indian restaurant with fine dining, banquet hall and a café is opening on the 26th ...

  • Art & Inspiration: Summer Art Camp

    06/26/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Join us on four fun-filled nights for Art and Inspiration. Beginning Sunday, June 25th at 7 p.m...

  • Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County!

    06/27/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

  • Art & Inspiration: Summer Art Camp

    06/27/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Join us on four fun-filled nights for Art and Inspiration. Beginning Sunday, June 25th at 7 p.m...

  • Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County!

    06/29/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

  • Milkweeds for Monarchs

    06/29/2017
    10:00AM — 12:00PM

    Help our monarch butterfly populations survive and reproduce by planting native milkweeds. David ...

  • Clutterers Anonymous

    06/29/2017
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

  • Trivia Nights at Kennett Square Applebee's

    06/29/2017
    09:00PM — 11:00PM

    Start your studying for trivia nights at the Kennett Square Applebee’s! Trivia nights will be hel...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
