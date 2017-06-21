Skip to main content

Kennett Square Life Summer/Fall 2017 edition

06/21/2017 08:06AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: Kennett Square Life, Top Stories, Today

In this issue, we find some dreams coming true for Anastasia Babayeva and her husband, fellow dancer Denis Gronostayskiy. The couple fell in love while studying ballet in Russia, and toured around the world. Today, they live near Longwood Gardens and teach students the art of ballet at their own school. We also meet sculptor Rob Sigafoos, whose lifelong love of animals led him to a career at the New Bolton Center, and a secondary path to a life as an artist. Now, with his horseshoeing days behind him, Sigafoos is creating truly distinctive art, and one of his sculptures has just become the first piece of public art in Kennett Square. We write about the Hadley Fund, which has brought hundreds of lecturers, speakers, and performers to the Kennett Square area through the years. We profile Jerry Dickerson, 77, a record-setting powerlifter. We talk to certified equine sports massage therapist Gretchen Davis Swenson about how massages can keep horses fit and happy. Kennett Square was a hotbed of abolitionist activity in the years leading up to the Civil War. We feature a story about the Kennett Underground Railroad Center, which works to protect and promote that aspect of the community's history. We also highlight two new restaurants -- Grain Craft Bar + Kitchen, and Hearth Kitchen.

Anastasia Babayeva and Denis Gronostayskiy live in Kennett Square and run the Academy of International Ballet based in Media

From the world's great stages to a home in Kennett Square

Two professional dancers share their love of ballet Read More » 

 

Kennetts Underground Railroad Center - 06132017 0219PM

Kennett's Underground Railroad Center 

Kennett Square was a hotbed of abolitionist activity in the years leading up to the Civil War. Today, the Kennett Underground Railroad Center protects that aspect of the community's history Read More » 

 

Artist Rob Sigafoos with the two-story metal sculpturestairway in his Kennett Square home Photo by John Chambless

Striking a balance between nature and art - 06/08/2017 01:50PM

Rob Sigafoos creates sculptures that seem to move and grow Read More » 

 

The power of dedication - 06132017 0149PM

The power of dedication

Jerry Dickerson, 77, is a record-setting powerlifter Read More » 

 

Going with the Grain - 06132017 0144PM

Going with the Grain

When Lee Mikles and Jim O'Donoghue opened their Grain restaurant in Newark in 2015, they created a culinary phenomenon. They have brought that same recipe for success to State Street Read More » 

 

Equine massage helps keep horses fit and happy - 06132017 0208PM

Equine massage helps keep horses fit and happy

A profile of certified equine sports massage therapist Gretchen Davis Swenson of Kennett Square Read More » 

 

Chef artist tinkerer - 06132017 0158PM

Chef, artist, tinkerer

Bryan Sikora and his wife Andrea are bringing their talents to Kennett Square, with Hearth Kitchen, set to open on June 24 Read More » 

 

  • Bird Walk

    06/24/2017
    09:00AM — 11:00AM

    Newlin Grist Mill and Wild Birds Unlimited-Concordville are teaming up to explore the wonderful w...

  • Vegetable Breeding Workshop

    06/24/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    Over the course of the two days of this workshop you will learn the importance of vegetable breed...

  • Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County!

    06/24/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

  • Milburn’s Pancake Breakfast!

    06/24/2017
    09:00AM — 11:00AM

    Farmer Jay whipping up pancakes!

  • History at Work: "Woodturning"

    06/24/2017
    10:00AM — 03:00PM

    Join us each month as we explore historic skills and trades with our "History at Work" demonstrat...

  • Wild Mushroom Foraging

    06/24/2017
    10:00AM — 12:30PM

    Many species of magnificent mushrooms may be growing in your own back yard. Join Tug DeLuce of th...

  • Milburn’s Very Cherry Harvest Party!

    06/24/2017
    11:00AM — 03:00PM

    No Hands Allowed!

  • Pop-Up Naturalist: "Pond Life"

    06/24/2017
    01:00PM — 05:00PM

    Join Newlin's staff naturalist for an afternoon of exciting environmental activities. Look for th...

  • Test123

    06/24/2017
    03:30PM

    Some description here, Some description here, Some description here, Some description here, Some ...

  • Chester County Balloon Festival

    06/24/2017
    04:00PM — 10:00PM

    The Chester County Balloon Festival is known as a must-attend event! We are proud to be a non-pro...

  • The Sin City Band "Unplugged"

    06/24/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    It's a rare chance to hear The Sin City Band perform in an intimate setting and unplugged. The Si...

  • Test123

    06/26/2017
    03:30PM

    Some description here, Some description here, Some description here, Some description here, Some ...

  • Grand Opening of Indian Restaurant

    06/26/2017
    05:30PM

    A classic new Indian restaurant with fine dining, banquet hall and a café is opening on the 26th ...

  • Art & Inspiration: Summer Art Camp

    06/26/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Join us on four fun-filled nights for Art and Inspiration. Beginning Sunday, June 25th at 7 p.m...

  • Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County!

    06/27/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

  • Test123

    06/27/2017
    03:30PM

    Some description here, Some description here, Some description here, Some description here, Some ...

  • Art & Inspiration: Summer Art Camp

    06/27/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Join us on four fun-filled nights for Art and Inspiration. Beginning Sunday, June 25th at 7 p.m...

  • Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County!

    06/29/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

  • Milkweeds for Monarchs

    06/29/2017
    10:00AM — 12:00PM

    Help our monarch butterfly populations survive and reproduce by planting native milkweeds. David ...

  • Test123

    06/29/2017
    03:30PM

    Some description here, Some description here, Some description here, Some description here, Some ...

  • Clutterers Anonymous

    06/29/2017
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

  • Trivia Nights at Kennett Square Applebee's

    06/29/2017
    09:00PM — 11:00PM

    Start your studying for trivia nights at the Kennett Square Applebee’s! Trivia nights will be hel...

