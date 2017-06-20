Round two of cell tower hearing delayed for another month

Bird Walk 06/24/2017 09:00AM — 11:00AM Newlin Grist Mill and Wild Birds Unlimited-Concordville are teaming up to explore the wonderful w...

Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County! 06/24/2017 09:00AM — 12:30PM 2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

Vegetable Breeding Workshop 06/24/2017 09:00AM — 12:00PM Over the course of the two days of this workshop you will learn the importance of vegetable breed...

History at Work: "Woodturning" 06/24/2017 10:00AM — 03:00PM Join us each month as we explore historic skills and trades with our "History at Work" demonstrat...

Wild Mushroom Foraging 06/24/2017 10:00AM — 12:30PM Many species of magnificent mushrooms may be growing in your own back yard. Join Tug DeLuce of th...

Pop-Up Naturalist: "Pond Life" 06/24/2017 01:00PM — 05:00PM Join Newlin's staff naturalist for an afternoon of exciting environmental activities. Look for th...

Test123 06/24/2017 03:30PM Some description here, Some description here, Some description here, Some description here, Some ...

Chester County Balloon Festival 06/24/2017 04:00PM — 10:00PM The Chester County Balloon Festival is known as a must-attend event! We are proud to be a non-pro...

The Sin City Band "Unplugged" 06/24/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM It's a rare chance to hear The Sin City Band perform in an intimate setting and unplugged. The Si...

Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County! 06/25/2017 09:00AM — 12:30PM 2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

Weeds for Wellness 06/25/2017 10:00AM — 01:00PM Some of the most common weeds are sources of medicines, and they're almost always available for f...

Test123 06/25/2017 03:30PM Some description here, Some description here, Some description here, Some description here, Some ...

Chester County Balloon Festival 06/25/2017 04:00PM — 10:00PM The Chester County Balloon Festival is known as a must-attend event! We are proud to be a non-pro...

Art & Inspiration: Summer Art Camp 06/25/2017 07:00PM — 08:30PM Join us on four fun-filled nights for Art and Inspiration. Beginning Sunday, June 25th at 7 p.m...

Test123 06/26/2017 03:30PM Some description here, Some description here, Some description here, Some description here, Some ...

Grand Opening of Indian Restaurant 06/26/2017 05:30PM A classic new Indian restaurant with fine dining, banquet hall and a café is opening on the 26th ...

Art & Inspiration: Summer Art Camp 06/26/2017 07:00PM — 08:30PM Join us on four fun-filled nights for Art and Inspiration. Beginning Sunday, June 25th at 7 p.m...

Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County! 06/27/2017 09:00AM — 12:30PM 2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

Test123 06/27/2017 03:30PM Some description here, Some description here, Some description here, Some description here, Some ...

Art & Inspiration: Summer Art Camp 06/27/2017 07:00PM — 08:30PM Join us on four fun-filled nights for Art and Inspiration. Beginning Sunday, June 25th at 7 p.m...

Test123 06/28/2017 03:30PM Some description here, Some description here, Some description here, Some description here, Some ...

Wine and Wheels in New Garden Park 06/28/2017 06:00PM — 08:00PM Fourth Wednesday of the Month New Garden Park June 28th 6PM to dusk (Future Dates: July 26th, A...

Art & Inspiration: Summer Art Camp 06/28/2017 07:00PM — 08:30PM Join us on four fun-filled nights for Art and Inspiration. Beginning Sunday, June 25th at 7 p.m...

Uwchlan Safety Coalition Community Meeting and Info Session 06/28/2017 07:00PM If you live in Chester County, you'll want to come to this meeting presented by Uwchlan Safety Co...

Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County! 06/29/2017 09:00AM — 12:30PM 2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

Milkweeds for Monarchs 06/29/2017 10:00AM — 12:00PM Help our monarch butterfly populations survive and reproduce by planting native milkweeds. David ...

Test123 06/29/2017 03:30PM Some description here, Some description here, Some description here, Some description here, Some ...

Clutterers Anonymous 06/29/2017 06:00PM — 07:00PM Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

Trivia Nights at Kennett Square Applebee's 06/29/2017 09:00PM — 11:00PM Start your studying for trivia nights at the Kennett Square Applebee’s! Trivia nights will be hel...

Summer Nights 06/30/2017 04:00PM — 08:00PM On Fridays in June, Mt. Cuba Center extends its hours for Summer Nights. Unwind from your week an...

1st Annual Reactors Delaware county Comedy Competition 06/30/2017 08:00PM — 11:00PM 1st Annual Reactors Delaware county Comedy Competition. Held every Friday in June with the final...

Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County! 07/01/2017 09:00AM — 12:30PM 2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County! 07/02/2017 09:00AM — 12:30PM 2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County! 07/04/2017 09:00AM — 12:30PM 2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County! 07/06/2017 09:00AM — 12:30PM 2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

Clutterers Anonymous 07/06/2017 06:00PM — 07:00PM Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

Trivia Nights at Kennett Square Applebee's 07/06/2017 09:00PM — 11:00PM Start your studying for trivia nights at the Kennett Square Applebee’s! Trivia nights will be hel...

Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County! 07/08/2017 09:00AM — 12:30PM 2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

Hedgerows for Pollinators 07/08/2017 10:00AM — 01:00PM Hedgerows are "living fences" that provide visual screens and windbreaks between neighbors. When ...

Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County! 07/09/2017 09:00AM — 12:30PM 2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

Aromatherapy in the Garden 07/09/2017 01:00PM — 03:00PM Immerse yourself in the scents of summer and discover how fragrant plants enhance your well-being...

Environmental Science Day Camp at Nottingham Park 07/10/2017 09:00AM — 01:00PM Enjoy and appreciate a week of nature at Nottingham Park. Delight in a daily hike with a Nottingh...

Environmental Science Day Camp at Nottingham Park 07/11/2017 09:00AM — 01:00PM Enjoy and appreciate a week of nature at Nottingham Park. Delight in a daily hike with a Nottingh...

Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County! 07/11/2017 09:00AM — 12:30PM 2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

Environmental Science Day Camp at Nottingham Park 07/12/2017 09:00AM — 01:00PM Enjoy and appreciate a week of nature at Nottingham Park. Delight in a daily hike with a Nottingh...

Summer Concert Series 07/12/2017 06:30PM — 07:30PM The Hickman Friends Senior Community Presents Summer Concert Series Wednesday, June 14th - Good ...

T'ai Chi Chih 07/13/2017 07:30AM — 08:30AM Interested in exploring a gentle moving meditation that helps dissolve tension, reduce chronic pa...

Environmental Science Day Camp at Nottingham Park 07/13/2017 09:00AM — 01:00PM Enjoy and appreciate a week of nature at Nottingham Park. Delight in a daily hike with a Nottingh...

Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County! 07/13/2017 09:00AM — 12:30PM 2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

Integrated Pest Management 07/13/2017 10:00AM — 02:30PM Every garden is home to a host of life. Unfortunately, some of the six- and eight legged inhabita...

Clutterers Anonymous 07/13/2017 06:00PM — 07:00PM Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

Trivia Nights at Kennett Square Applebee's 07/13/2017 09:00PM — 11:00PM Start your studying for trivia nights at the Kennett Square Applebee’s! Trivia nights will be hel...

Environmental Science Day Camp at Nottingham Park 07/14/2017 09:00AM — 01:00PM Enjoy and appreciate a week of nature at Nottingham Park. Delight in a daily hike with a Nottingh...

Small Space Gardening 07/14/2017 10:00AM — 12:00PM Small spaces can provide big impact and fulfill your need to entertain, relax, and engage with na...

Garden Crafts Uncorked: Girls' Night Out: Play with Clay! 07/14/2017 06:00PM — 07:00PM Enjoy a night out with friends at Mt. Cuba Center. Unwind as you sip wine and create garden maste...

Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County! 07/15/2017 09:00AM — 12:30PM 2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

Public Archaeology Days 07/15/2017 10:00AM — 03:00PM Public Archaeology Days invite volunteers to assist our professional archaeologists with site exc...