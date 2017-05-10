Skip to main content

Chester County Press May 10 edition

05/10/2017 08:16AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: Top Stories, Today

In this week's edition of the Chester County Press, we report on a proposed medical marijuana facility planned for East Marlborough Township ... We cover the Kennett Consolidated School District's latest meeting, when it approved an $84.2 million budget ... We cover the latest proposal for the Route 41 corridor, and profile Kennett Square native Amanda McGrory, who has overcome challenges to become a Paralympian ... From the revamped Red Rose Inn to Uncle Irvin, it's all here in this week's Chester County Press.

Kennett School Board approves $84.2 million proposed final budget

The spending plan will require a 2.19 percent tax increase Read More » 

 

Twin gateway islands planned for Chatham Village board learns - 05092017 1046AM

Twin gateway islands planned for Chatham Village, board learns

Islands will serve as traffic-calming mechanisms on busy highway Read More » 

 

Kennett Square Borough Council approves resolution that supports maintaining CDBG Program funding

The county utilizes more than $2 million annually to invest in infrastructure projects in urban areas Read More » 

 

Amanda McGrory left on the medal podium at the Rio Paralympics

Tales of courage from a champion Paralympian

Amanda McGrory of Kennett Square traces her challenges and triumphs Read More » 

 

Proposed medical marijuana facility is facing last round of questions

Decision will be announced by East Marlborough in July Read More » 

 

Kennett Square officials want municipal police departments to be able to use radar

Pennsylvania currently only allows the State Police to use radar Read More » 

 

Cinco de Mayo 2017 - 05092017 1022AM

Cinco de Mayo 2017! 

Despite inclement weather, hundreds attend an event filled with the scents, sounds and sights of the Mexican heritage Read More » 

 

Supervisors contend with opponents in May 16 primary

The futures of two current local township supervisors, both seeking re-election to their boards in November, are being contested by other candidates Read More » 

 

Five candidates vying to be District Judge in Kennett Square

The position was formerly held by retired Judge Daniel Maisano Read More » 

 

Eagle Scout project approved by board - 05092017 1054AM

Eagle Scout project approved by board

Avon Grove High School junior designs practice rebound wall that will be used by Red Devil sports teams Read More » 

 

Students display their work at Kennett Square gallery show - 05092017 1036AM

Students display their work at Kennett Square gallery show

Classes being taught by local artist Beth Secor Read More » 

 

Inside the Red Rose Inn echoes of the past - 05092017 1031AM

Inside the Red Rose Inn, echoes of the past 

While the exterior of the building has been renovated and a new roof has been added, the inside remains much as it was left Read More » 

 

Obituaries for the week of May 8 - 05092017 1117AM

Obituaries for the week of May 8

Obituaries for: Williams, Snyder, Davis, Thomas, Wilkins, Ryan Read More » 

 

State good at passing the buck...not as good at passing the bucks

Pa. lawmakers have failed to address the pension crisis and fair funding for the state's schools Read More » 

 

Uncle Irvin: County Commissioners hiding reassessment 

Columnist says it's time for County Commissioners to tell taxpayers when and how reassessment will be conducted in county Read More » 

 

  • Kimberton Car show

    05/10/2017
    09:00AM — 03:00PM

    Chester County Antique Car Club will hold their 38th annual car show on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at ...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    05/10/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • Serenity Yoga and Tibetan Singing Bowls

    05/10/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Come and experience this blissful Serenity Yoga class with live Tibetan Singing Bowls. This cl...

  • Top Ten Trees and Shrubs

    05/10/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Do you like feeding birds in winter, watching fledglings in summer, or observing butterflies and ...

  • Fun and Functional Ceramics at Chester Springs Studio, Chester County

    05/10/2017
    04:30PM — 06:00PM

    Great pottery class for 9 to 12 year olds. Register now to reserve you place in the class! Fun...

  • Kids Clay & Pottery Classes in Chester Springs, Chester County

    05/10/2017
    04:30PM — 06:00PM

    Register now for Kid's Pottery Classes in Chester County! Registration now open for: Creative...

  • Yoga

    05/10/2017
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Increase your range of motion, core body strength, and flexibility through the practice of yoga i...

  • Yoga

    05/10/2017
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Increase your range of motion, core body strength, and flexibility through the practice of yoga i...

  • Nature at Night

    05/10/2017
    07:30PM — 09:00PM

    Experience the magic of our Natural Lands beneath the evening sky and learn to appreciate nature'...

  • Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County!

    05/16/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    05/16/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

