Kennett Square Borough Council approves resolution that supports maintaining CDBG Program funding

05/09/2017 01:01PM, Published by Steven Hoffman, Categories: Top Stories, Today

Municipal officials across the U.S. certainly took notice when the proposed federal budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year was unveiled last month. The proposed budget calls for the elimination of the Community Development Block Grant Program, which funds many different social service, economic development, and housing programs in communities large and small—including, of course, ones here in southern Chester County.

At the May 1 meeting, Kennett Square Borough Council approved a resolution that opposes the elimination of the Community Development Block Grant Program. Communities across Pennsylvania have tapped into the Community Development Block Grant Program as a funding source for more than four decades. Locally, the program contributed more than $600,000 for much-needed infrastructure projects, and the county has been using more than $2 million annually to invest in infrastructure projects in places like Kennett Square and Oxford.

The resolution approved by Kennett Square Borough Council notes that the Community Development Block Grant Program is an important link of federal, state, and local governments, as well as a link with business, non-profit, and community revitalization efforts.

Copies of the resolution approved by Kennett Square Borough Council will be sent to the appropriate elected and appointed officials in the federal government and the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs so show the borough's opposition to the elimination of the Community Development Block Grant Program.

In other business at the meeting, borough council granted approval for a new mural for the Garage Youth Center building at 115 South Union Street. The approval comes with a request that Rusty Drumheller, the borough’s Codes Enforcement Officer, review the plan and draft a letter stating that Kennett Square’s sign ordinance does not pertain to the mural. The proposed mural, which is colorful and visually appealing, also represents the mission of the youth center.

Kennett Square Borough Council also signed off on the Special Event Application for the Kennett Brewing Company's second anniversary, which will take place on Wednesday, June 21 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event will include live music and food.

“It’s nice to celebrate the opening of businesses,” council member Doug Doerfler said, “but it’s also nice to celebrate businesses’ [anniversaries].”

Council also approved the HARB applications for projects taking place at 308 Center Street and 121 West State Street. A new awning was approved for 121 West State Street, while designs for a new fence was approved for 308 Center Street.

