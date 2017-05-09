Obituaries for the week of May 8

05/09/2017 11:17AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: Top Stories, Today

T. CLYDE WILLIAMS



T. Clyde Williams, 93, was promoted to Glory on April 30, surrounded by his loving family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margie England, in 2002. They shared 49 years of marriage together. He was also preceded in death by a brother, William L. Williams.

Born in Oxford, he was the son of Ernest and Iva Bush Williams. He attended the Upper Oxford one-room schoolhouse through eighth grade, then pursued his lifelong career as a dairy farmer. He was a member of the Oxford Presbyterian Church. He was also a part of the Oxford Lodge No. 353 F&A.M. for 50-plus years, a life member of the Oxford Gun Club, and on the board for the Oxford Cemetery. He enjoyed farming and he took great pride in his work, once winning “Dairy of Distinction.”

He is survived by his two children, Christina and her husband Charlie Hughes, and Thomas C. Williams, Jr. and his wife Melanie; three granddaughters, Leann and her husband Dan LaBossiere, Rebecca Williams, and Samantha Williams.

Funeral services were held May 3. Interment was in Oxford Cemetery. Donations in his memory can be made to: Oxford Cemetery, 220 N. Third St., Oxford, PA 19363. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





CLAUDE G. SNYDER

Claude G. Snyder, 87, of Landenberg, passed away on April 29.

He was the husband of the late Dorothy L Haupt Snyder. Born in Mountain City, Tenn., he was the son of the late Ira Washington and Elizabeth Amanda Dowell Snyder. Claude was a loving husband and father who worked hard to provide for his family. He moved from Mountain City to Landenberg to work in landscaping and then moved into the mushroom farming industry. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and farming. Claude also enjoyed working on lawnmowers and hanging out with his buddy, Waldo Parker.

He is survived by two daughters, Barbara Powers and husband Dale Powers of Landenberg, and Sherrie Cameron of Elkton, Md. one son, Charles Cox and wife Cathy of Bluemont, Va.; one stepson, Clifton Freeman of Elkton, Md.; one sister, Flora Hess and husband John of Mountain City, Tenn.; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy L. Haupt Snyder; one son, Ernest Cox; one stepson, Temple “Jake” Freeman and his wife Caroline; one daughter-in-law, Shirley Freeman; three sisters, Annie Morefield, Fannie Wilson and Ida Pardue; and five brothers, Charles, Stanley, Arthur, Eddie and John Snyder.

A funeral was held May 4. Interment was in Kemblesville United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





SOLOMON BRUCE DAVIS

Solomon Bruce Davis, 92, formerly of Kemblesville, went home to the Lord on April 30 at Ware Presbyterian Village in Oxford.

Known as the “Flag Man,” Bruce raised, lowered and saluted the flag every day at Steward Place. He was the beloved husband of the late Opal Patrick Davis, with whom he shared 67 years of marriage. Bruce referred to Opal as “my sweetheart” and Opal referred to Bruce as “my boyfriend,” a small indicator of their deep, abiding romance.

Born in Ashe County, N.C., he was the son of the late Edward P. and Della Denney Davis. Bruce was a patriot and veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Army 88th Infantry. He received three Bronze Battle Stars for Rome-Arne, Northern Appennines and Po Valley. He also received a Bronze Star. He was a member of Avon Grove Church of the Nazarene and remained active as long as his health permitted. Bruce enjoyed hunting, fishing and passing the love for that on to his grandsons.

He is survived by his two daughters, Almeda Massey (Robert) and Gail Dampman (Larry), all of New London; four grandchildren, Keith, Phillip, Scott and Kenneth Massey; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; one brother, Paul Davis of North Carolina; and one sister, Jeweline Walker of Florida.

Funeral services were held May 5. Interment was in Kemblesville United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Independencefund.org. This fund provides all-terrain mobility devices for our severely wounded veterans. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.



JESSICA LYNN THOMAS

Jessica Lynn Thomas, 40, of Oxford, passed away on May 1 at the University of Maryland.

Born in Havre de Grace, Md., she was the daughter of John Lee Thomas of Landenberg and the late Sherry Skinner. Jessica wrote beautiful poetry and enjoyed artwork and nature, especially by a creek. She loved her cat, Lilly Lou.

She is survived by her father; sister, Desiree Thomas; brother, John R. Thomas, both of Elkton, Md.; grandmother, Virginia M. Thomas of Oxford; niece, Alexis Grant; nephew, George Thomas; aunts; uncles; cousins and friends whom she adored.

Funeral services were held May 8. Interment was in North East United Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the funeral home to offset the cost of the funeral. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





KARA J. WILKINS

Kara J. Wilkins, 40, of Oxford, passed away suddenly on April 30 due to a tragic accident.

She was born in 1977 in Philadelphia to Colin P. Wilkins and the late Maria Y. Wilkins (Kendros). Kara graduated from Oxford Area High School in 1995. She started a career as a Certified Nursing Assistant and was currently attending Lancaster County Career and Technology Center, where she was working towards her nursing degree. She was recently engaged to Damien J. Porter.

Kara is survived by her father, Colin P. Wilkins of Oxford; sister, Laura B. Peskin and her husband Daniel L. Peskin of Lafayette Hill, Pa.; and nephew, Ethan M. Peskin.

A celebration of Kara’s life will be held on May 11 at 5 p.m. Feel free to stop by and celebrate Kara’s life anytime during the hours of 5 and 7 p.m. at R.T. Foard Event Center (111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, Md.). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lighthouse Youth Center, P.O. Box 38, Oxford, PA 19363. To send an online condolence, visit www.rtfoard.com.





ARTHUR JAMES RYAN III

Arthur James Ryan III, 76, passed away on April 30 at his Oxford home after a long illness.

Born in 1940, in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late Arthur J. Ryan, Jr. and Muriel Davenport Ryan. Arthur attended the Pennsylvania Military College prep school and graduated from Haverford High School in 1958. He then attended Penn State University where he was very active with the Army ROTC and was a member of the distinguished Pershing Rifles before transferring to the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. He graduated from the USMA in 1963 and, a day after graduation, married the late Patricia K. Manly. Arthur's military career included over 20 years of service in both the Armor and Ordinance Branches of the Army. He had two combat tours in Vietnam. He was awarded eight Air Medals and an Air Crewman’s badge during his door gunner assignment. Arthur also received a Purple Heart for wounds sustained in combat. After earning his Master of Science in mechanical engineering at the University of Pittsburgh, Arthur served as an assistant instructor in the Department of Engineering at USMA. He retired in 1984 to his Havre de Grace, Md., home. Arthur then worked in the private sector, developing training programs for CAE-Link, Singer, Allen and Raytheon Corporations. He made his final home in Oxford, where he truly retired and then married his good friend of many years, Nancy Slinksky Bowden.

Arthur is survived by his wife, Nancy Slinskey Ryan; his two brothers, Jeffrey (Patricia) Ryan of Houston, Texas, and Douglas (Nancy) Ryan of Havertown. He is also survived by his children, Cyndy (Mark) Engle of Millheim, Pa., Sandra Vancheri of Salisbury, Md., James (Bridget) Ryan of Durham, N.C., and Sharon (Scott) Mortenson of Greensboro, N.C. He was very proud of his 13 grandchildren. More recently, his family expanded to include Nancy’s children.

A service was held May 6. An internment service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the USO by calling 877-USO-GIVES and asking that your donation is made “In the Memory of Arthur J. Ryan III.” Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.



