Skip to main content

Inside the Red Rose Inn, echoes of the past

05/09/2017 10:31AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: Top Stories, Today

Gallery: Red Rose Inn project [21 Images] Click any image to expand.

In April, during a dedication ceremony announcing that the intersection of Old Baltimore Pike and Route 796 in Jennersville would be realigned in the coming year, the historic Red Rose Inn building was opened to visitors.

While the exterior of the building has been renovated and a new roof has been added in preparation for the building's eventual use by the township, the inside remains much as it was left.

Layers of old paint, worn floorboards and chipped plaster showed the building's centuries of use, but the original rippled-glass windows and huge fireplaces stand as reminders of what once was. The building's top floor, with its low ceiling and twisting corridors, was a little spooky, calling up the many stories of ghosts who might wander the building's halls.

For the thousands of drivers who pass by the building every day and wonder what it's like inside, here are some images taken during a walk-through last month. The Red Rose Inn stands poised to become something new in the coming years, but it will always retain the shadows of its past.

Photos and text by John Chambless

Like what you're reading? Subscribe to Chester County's free newsletter to catch every headline

  • Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County!

    05/09/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    05/09/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • Kimberton Car show

    05/10/2017
    09:00AM — 03:00PM

    Chester County Antique Car Club will hold their 38th annual car show on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at ...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    05/10/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • Serenity Yoga and Tibetan Singing Bowls

    05/10/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Come and experience this blissful Serenity Yoga class with live Tibetan Singing Bowls. This cl...

  • Top Ten Trees and Shrubs

    05/10/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Do you like feeding birds in winter, watching fledglings in summer, or observing butterflies and ...

  • Fun and Functional Ceramics at Chester Springs Studio, Chester County

    05/10/2017
    04:30PM — 06:00PM

    Great pottery class for 9 to 12 year olds. Register now to reserve you place in the class! Fun...

  • Kids Clay & Pottery Classes in Chester Springs, Chester County

    05/10/2017
    04:30PM — 06:00PM

    Register now for Kid's Pottery Classes in Chester County! Registration now open for: Creative...

  • Yoga

    05/10/2017
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Increase your range of motion, core body strength, and flexibility through the practice of yoga i...

  • Yoga

    05/10/2017
    05:15PM — 06:15PM

    Increase your range of motion, core body strength, and flexibility through the practice of yoga i...

  • Nature at Night

    05/10/2017
    07:30PM — 09:00PM

    Experience the magic of our Natural Lands beneath the evening sky and learn to appreciate nature'...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Chester County High School Sports

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Chester County Press