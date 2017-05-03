Skip to main content

Lincoln University basketball coach Doug Overton arrested

05/03/2017 01:31PM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: Top Stories, Today

Doug Overton, the head coach of the men's basketball team at Lincoln University, has been charged with exposing himself to several people on the Cynwyd Trail on April 30, according to police and published reports.

Doug Overton

 The former La Salle University basketball player, who has played and coached for the Philadelphia 76ers, was charged in Lower Merion Township after several witnesses said he was walking with his penis exposed on April 30.

Overton lives in Philadelphia. After his playing career, he served as an assistant coach at Saint Joseph's University, as well as with the New Jersey Nets. He was hired as the head coach at Lincoln University in 2016.

According to a police report, officers got several phone calls on Sunday that a man was exposing himself on the Cynwyd Trail. Police found a man on the trail who was later identified as Overton. Three witnesses identified him as the man they saw.

He was charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned on April 30 and released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

Lincoln University had no comment on the incident as of Wednesday afternoon.

