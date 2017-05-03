Skip to main content

Chester County Press May 3 edition

05/03/2017

ICE comes to Chester County and arrests 12 at a local mushroom farm ... long-delayed repairs on the way for intersection in Jennersville ... Avon Grove School District edges closer to a final budget ... Diversity is in the spotlight in Kennett Square ... All in this week's issue of the Chester County Press

Twelve arrested in ICE raid at mushroom farm

Officials were looking for four undocumented immigrants Read More » 

 

Rep Lawrence Sen Dinniman and Penn Township officials take part in a ceremonial groundbreaking for the project

Intersection improvements at Red Rose Inn will finally be happening

Construction should start next summer Read More » 

 

Avon Grove moves closer to finalizing budget

A $93.8 million spending plan for the 2017-2018 school year includes funding to support full-day kindergarten and a reinvestment in other educational initiatives Read More » 

 

Diversity and collaboration touted at Multicultural Conference at Kennett High School - 04282017 0427PM

Diversity and collaboration touted at Multicultural Conference at Kennett High School

It was the 16th year for the event Read More » 

 

State of the Square report highlights revitalization successes in Kennett Square - 05012017 0248PM

'State of the Square' report highlights revitalization successes in Kennett Square

2016 was marked by a number of successes for the borough Read More » 

 

Kennett middle schoolers to stage Bye Bye Birdie - 05022017 1128AM

Kennett middle schoolers to stage 'Bye Bye Birdie'

Send-up of legendary musical will feature 70 actors, 30 crew members Read More » 

 

Butler tosses four innings of one-hit ball in 11-1 Avon Grove win - 05022017 1119AM

Butler tosses four innings of one-hit ball in 11-1 Avon Grove win

Laterza clubs two triples to lead 14-hit attack Read More » 

 

Eldreth Pottery plans 24th annual spring open house - 04282017 0431PM

Eldreth Pottery plans 24th annual spring open house

The tradition continues on May 6 and 7 Read More » 

 

U-CF superintendent John Sanville addresses later school start times

Letter answers some questions, praises team that debated issue Read More » 

 

Tattoos in Toughkenamon - 05022017 1121AM

Tattoos in Toughkenamon

Body art designer relocates business Read More » 

 

Volunteers planted trees on April 27 along headwater tributaries of Red Clay Creek

Volunteers plant trees to protect environment

Stroud Water Research Center celebrated National Volunteer Week by restoring 3.8 acres Read More » 

 

Editorial The festival that will stop the machine - 05022017 1111AM

The festival that will stop the machine

The Cinco de Mayo Festival in Kennett Square on May 7 "may be the most spectacular, positive display of civil disobedience in recent Chester County history" Read More » 

 

Obituaries for the week of May 1 - 05012017 1228PM

Obituaries for the week of May 1

Obituaries for: LeFevre, Hangartner, Claycomb, Kopf, Worrell, May, Budischak, Rausch, Birch, Sinibaldi, Flores, Buchanan, Williams Read More » 

 

Police Blotter for the week of May 1 - 05012017 1232PM

Police Blotter for the week of May 1

Burglary nets small change, Franklin Township restaurant robbed, and more Read More » 

 

Chester County High School Sports

