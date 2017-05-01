Skip to main content

Julia Scotti of 'America's Got Talent' slates local show

05/01/2017 01:44PM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: Top Stories, Today, Arts+Entertainment

Julia Scotti, who rose through the ranks of “America's Got Talent” competitors in 2016 and gained national acclaim, will be performing two shows at Reactors Comedy Club on May 5 and 6.

 Scotti was a quarter-finalist on season 11 of the popular talent show. She was a judge’s favorite, with Simon Cowell saying, “You genuinely made me laugh,” and Howie Mandel saying, “You have so much to offer. You are a joy.”

In 2012, Scotti was named one of the top five transgender comedians in the country by Advocate Magazine. Since then, she has gone on to become the first transgendered woman and finalist in the New York-based Ladies of Laughter Competition. She has performed at the Boston Comedy Festival, and in 2014 was one of the winners of the Laughlin Laugh Festival in Nevada.

Reactors Comedy Club is at 1110 Baltimore Pike (routes 202 and 1) in Glen Mills. On May 5, doors open at 8 p.m., and the show starts at 9 p.m. On May 6, doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20. For reservaions, call 267-374-0732 or visit www.reactorscomedyclub.com.

