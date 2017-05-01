Skip to main content

Police Blotter for the week of May 1

05/01/2017

BURGLARY NETS ABOUT $10

Someone damaged a rear door at Northbook Marketplace, at 1805 Unionville Wawaset Road, overnight on April 14 before fleeing with a cash register containing about $10, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale.

GRIST MILL WINDOW BROKEN

Sometime between April 20 and 23, someone damaged a window on the grist mill at 121 Hess Mill Rd., Franklin Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-268-2022.

PIZZA SHOP ROBBED

On March 20 at 12:20 a.m., a man wearing a mask over the bottom half of his face forced his way into Casa Italia Pizza and Pasta, at 1876 New London Road in Franklin Township, and stole $3,300, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. He also damaged $600 worth of items while burglarizing the business. Police have not yet made any arrest.

GAME SYSTEM STOLEN

On March 20, a Playstation 4, several Playstation games and related items were stolen from a home in West Nottingham Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. The items were stolen while the resident was sleeping. The value was approximately $870. The suspect is a 29-year-old Oxford man who had been visiting the night before the theft.

CHILD INJURED, MOTHER CHARGED

Pennsylvania State Police Avondale charged a 31-year-old Nottingham woman with endangering the welfare of a child on March 8 after an accident that seriously injured the child. Police reported that the woman took the 11-month-old girl out of her car seat and placed her on the ground, leaving her unattended while the mother took groceries into the home. Another driver was attempting to turn around in the driveway and struck the child as she crawled in front of the vehicle. The girl was taken to A.I. DuPont Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, according to police.

