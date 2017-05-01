Obituaries for the week of May 1

05/01/2017 12:28PM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: Top Stories, Today

FREDERICK W. LEFEVRE



Frederick "Fred" W. LeFevre passed away on April 11 at Crosslands in Kennett Square. He was 86 years old.

Born in West Chester and raised in West Grove, he was the son of the late Frederick Charlton LeFevre and the late Blanche Davidson LeFevre McCue. At Williamson Free School of Mechanical Trades in Lima, Fred learned the carpentry trade and played basketball. He graduated in 1948. Fred began his working career with builder, Joseph Sullivan of West Chester, then as a stamper for Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co. of Wilmington, followed by a foreman position with Fred K. Sinclair of Kennett Square. In January of 1954, Fred enlisted in the U.S. Army. Fred was honorably discharged in December of 1955 and remained in the ready reserves until 1962. In June of 1960, Fred began his 27-year career at Longwood Gardens in the carpenter shop. Fred retired in 1987 as Head of Safety. Throughout his working life, Fred was one of the many local building inspectors in Pocopson, Pennsbury and New Garden townships. He enjoyed playing golf, doing kitchen remodels and various carpentry projects. He was a 20-plus year member of the Elks Club.

He was the husband for 49 years to the late Marilyn Bartlum LeFevre, who passed away in 2005; father of Glenn W. LeFevre (Julianne McGuinness), Michele M.L. Doyle (Michael), Michael J. LeFevre (Eve Orvis) and Christine M. Klick (Paul); grandfather of Haley LeFevre, Kelly Doyle, Jamie Doyle, Rebecca Lorah, Christopher Lorah, Andy Klick, Kelly Klick Schenk, Emily Klick; and great-grandfather of Stella and Corey.

A gathering of family and friends will be at 2 p.m. May 27 at Crosslands William Penn Room (1660 West Street Road, Kennett Square). Burial will be private in the LeFevre family plot in Strasburg.

Memorial donations in Fred's name can be made to: Williamson College of the Trades, 106 S. New Middletown Road, Media, PA 19063-5299; The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania - Abramson Cancer Center Friends Fund - Urologic Cancer Research Penn Medicine Development, 3535 Market St. Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104; or Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.





MICHAEL HANGARTNER

Michael Hangartner, 61, of Lincoln University, peacefully passed away on April 14 at Season’s Hospice at Christiana Hospital.

Born in Hannibal, Mo., he was the son of Marcella (Dillig) Hangartner and the late Christopher Hangartner. After completing his education, Michael became a machine set up and repairman. He was employed by Briggs & Stratton Company until his retirement. Michael was a true outdoorsman and loved all that nature had to offer. He loved spending his weekends away from work ice fishing with his friends. He also enjoyed hunting, hiking, and camping, even in the backyard with Donna.

Michael is survived by his companion, Donna Oliver of Lincoln University; his mother, Marcella Dillig Hangartner of Ft. Myers, Fla.; his children, Scott and Nicole of Wisconsin; his brother Jeffrey Hangartner of Ft. Myers, Fla.; and his sister, Jennifer Wagner and her husband Bob of Ft. Myers, Fla. He was predeceased by his father, Christopher Hangartner.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Michael’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1626 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.griecocares.com.





WILLIAM J. CLAYCOMB

William “Bill” J. Claycomb, 71, of Kennett Square, died on April 21 at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was the husband of Linda Mae Gutowski Claycomb, with whom he shared 50 years of marriage. Born in Lansing, N.C., he was the son of the late Marvin and Willa Mae Miller Claycomb. During his childhood, Bill loved motorcross dirt bikes. He was an aircraft mechanic for Boeing Company for 46 years, retiring in 2009. He was a longtime member of the Kennett Square Missionary Baptist Church. He loved fishing on any body of water, but especially close to home at Anson B. Nixon Park. He was a longtime collector of Indian artifacts as he was proud of his Indian heritage.

Survivors include, in addition to his wife Linda, two sons, William E. Claycomb of Chester County, PA and Mark A. Claycomb and his wife Faith of West Jefferson, N.C.; one daughter, Jennifer Calderon of Kennett Square; six grandchildren, Katelyn, Crystal, Mark Jr., Zackary, Katarina and Joshua; and four great-grandchildren, Luke, Cloey, Priscilla, and Levi.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1626 Locust St. Philadelphia, PA 19103. To view his online tribute and to share a memory with his family, visitwww.griecocares.com.





JAMES N. KOPF

James Norman Kopf, 73, of Oxford, passed away on April 20 at Coatesville Veteran Affairs Medical Center.

He was the husband of Glenda C. Kopf. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Harry Christian and Catherine A. Leidy Kopf. James was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served in the Vietnam War. He graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School in Lancaster and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Oxford. He enjoyed woodworking, building bird and bat houses, golf and bicycling.

He is survived by his wife; three stepchildren, Rob Charlton (Kellie) of Nottingham, Mark Charlton (Barbara) of Oxford and Donna Burchett (Jim) of North East, Md.; one sister, C. Lorraine Hartman of Birdsboro; one brother, Harry C. Kopf of Mountville; two nephews, Richard Hartman of St. Lawrence and Jeffrey Hartman of Barto; and one niece, Christine McCann of Birdsboro.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Hospice at VA Medical Center, 1400 Blackhorse Hill Rd, Coatesville, PA 19320. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





JOHN B. WORRELL

John B. “Jack” Worrell, 87, of Oxford passed away on April 21 at home.

He was the husband of Helen J. Frampton Worrell, with whom he shared 68 years of marriage. Born in West Grove, he was the son of the late James G. and Ruth Keen Worrell. Jack was employed with A&P Supermarket in Oxford as an assistant manager for 35 years. He was later employed with Longwood Gardens in the gift shop. He was a member of Oxford United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife; one son, Stephen J. Worrell (Shirley Ann) of Cochranville; one daughter, Susan J. Kane (Richard) of Coatesville; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





BARRY S. MAY

Barry S. May, 56, of Laureldale, formerly of Oxford, passed away on April, 24 at Manor Care Health Services in Laureldale, Pa.

Born in 1961 in Jennersville, he was the son of the late Arlie L. and Dolly R. (Bass) May. Barry worked for many years in home construction. He was a graduate of Oxford High School and loved music and playing pool.

Barry is survived by his daughter, Chelsea R. (May) Hughes; his grandchildren, Adrianna L. Hughes and Liam E. Hughes; his brothers, Larry L. “Corky” May, husband of Alexis C. (Steward) May, Elkton, Md., and Bruce E. “Butch” May, Yorklyn, Del.; and his sister, Patricia D. “Patty” (May) Reber, wife of Harold A. Reber of Oxford. Along with his parents, Barry was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald J. “Soochee” May.

Online condolences may be offered at www.WalbertFuneralHome.com.





STEVE BUDISCHAK

Steve Budischak, 98, of Kennett Square -- formerly of Wilmington, Del., E, Valley Stream, N.Y., and Wheeling, W.Va. -- died on April 14 at Paoli General Hospital.

He was the husband of Martha Budischak, with whom he shared 70 years of marriage. Martha predeceased Steve in 2016. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Steve was a 21-year Navy veteran, serving in World War II, visiting ports of call around the world. He enjoyed travel, sports, exercising, dancing, and playing cards, especially with Martha. He had an inner strength that enabled him to be there for all his children and grandchildren. Steve's faith and devotion to God was a guiding force throughout his life and a living example to everyone.

Steve is survived by nine children: MaryLou Hawkins (Donald), Elizabeth Miller, Ellen Budischak, Stephen Budischak (Sue), Joseph Budischak (Denise), Teri Jones (Bob), Agnes Pont (John), Michael Budischak (Valann), John Budischak (Lisa); 15 grandchildren, Katie, Bill, Valerie, Cory, Sarah, Adrian, Dylan, Denali, John, Aimee, Kevin, Nathan, Megan, Evan and Nina; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral was held April 25. Burial was at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, Del. In memory of Steve, flowers may be sent or a contribution may be made to Kendal Staff Appreciation Fund, P.O. Box 100, Kennett Square, PA 19348; or to the Fleet Reserve Association (FRA) Disaster Relief Fund, 125 N. West Street, Alexandria, VA 23317-2754. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





CAMILLE RAUSCH

Camille Rausch was born in Brooklyn in 1934 to Lillian, a homemaker, and Philip Schaffel, a New York City firefighter. When Camille graduated Lafayette High School in Brooklyn, she “ran away” to attend Mount Sinai School of Nursing; her mother didn’t want her to become a nurse. During nursing school she was fixed up on a blind date with Bernard (Bernie) A. Rausch – a chemical engineer. After Camille graduated, the pair were married. Shortly after marrying, Camille and Bernie moved to Wilmington, Del., and had their two sons. Philip and Jonathan. in 1957 and 1959. They then moved to Verona, N.J., and had their daughter, Stephanie, in 1962, before moving back to Wilmington to raise their family. Camille lived with Parkinson’s disease for nearly 30 years and, until the last 30 months, she didn’t let it slow her down.

Camille has four grandchildren, Morgan Olivia Rausch, daughter of Philip and Stephanie’s sons Bailey Foster, Jordan Elliot and Casey Lane Green.

Camille worked at Riverside Hospital and the Wilmington Medical Center. Later in her career, Camille worked in a doctor’s office until her retirement from nursing.

When Camille wasn’t being a wife, mother, daughter or nurse, she was active in the community, no matter where she lived. While she lived in Wilmington, she was a member of the National Council of Jewish Women, Sisterhood at Temple Beth Emeth and worked to better our government through the League of Women Voters while also supporting the local PTO, Girl Scouts, and Little League as a volunteer. In Kennett Square, she was an organizer at Traditions at Longwood.

A memorial service was held April 28. The family requests that flowers not be sent. Instead a contribution may be made to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018; or to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5017, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5017.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





LAUREN LOUISE BIRCH

Lauren Louise Birch, 45, of North East, Md., passed away on April 25 at the Union Hospital in Elkton.

She was the daughter of Daniel V. Birch, Sr., and Caral Bolin Birch of New London. Lauren was a realtor, and she also volunteered at the Cecil County SPCA in Chesapeake City, Md. She loved fishing, and her pets, which she rescued from the SPCA. She also enjoyed gardening, the outdoors, boating, vacationing, motorcycles, music, and being with her family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Michael A. Birch of North East, Md.; her fiancé, Michael Toy of North East, Md.; two brothers, Daniel V. Birch, Jr. of Romansville, Pa., and Christopher M. Birch of Hummelstown, Pa.; one sister, Carrie Herman of Cochranville; her step-grandmother, Elmira P. Birch of Lewes, Del.; and many nieces and nephews who affectionately called her Aunt LaLa.

A memorial service was held May 2. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in Lauren’s memory may be made to the Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





FERNANDA SINIBALDI

Fernanda Sinibaldi, 85, of Kennett Square, passed away on April 25 at the Jennersville Regional Hospital.

She was the wife of Serafino Sinibaldi, who passed away in 2012, and with whom she shared 55 years of marriage. Born in Italy, she was the daughter of the late Domenico and Domenica DiDonato Martelli. She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, and being with her family and friends. Fernanda was a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Kennett Square.

She is survived by one son, Agostino Sinibaldi of Kennett Square; one brother, Gino Martelli and his wife Maria of Kennett Square; four sisters, Maria Saienni and her husband Earl, Jr., of West Grove, Concettina Haley of West Grove, Josephine Nikman and her husband Harry of South Carolina, and Rosa Hart and her husband Ron of Kennett Square. She was predeceased by one sister, Marisa DiUbaldo.

A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. May 5 at the Kuzo & Grieco Funeral Home (250 W. State St., Kennett Square). Her mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church (212 Meredith St., Kennett Square). Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Kennett Square. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





GEORGINA RODRIGUEZ FLORES

Georgina Rodriguez Flores, 91, of West Grove, passed way on April 28 at her residence.

She was the wife of Bernardo Flores, who passed away in 1999, and with whom she shared 54 years of marriage. Born in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Juan Rodriguez and the late Venancia Gonzalez Rodriguez. She was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking for her family, shopping for lipsticks, shoes, purses and clothing. She especially enjoyed being with her family and friends. She was a member of St. Patrick Church in Kennett Square.

She is survived by one son, Antonio Flores and his wife Susana of Kennett Square; three daughters, Ana Feliciano and her husband Martin of Kennett Square, Aida Nieves of Mays Landing, N.J., and Luz Flores of West Grove; one brother, Isidoro Rodriguez of Caguas, Puerto Rico; one sister, Maria Rodriguez of Caguas, Puerto Rico; a nephew, Emilio Pena Rodriguez, of Grand Rapids, Mich., who she helped raise; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one daughter, Milagros Flores; and one sister, Antonia Izquierdo.

A funeral will be held May 3 at 11 a.m. at St. Rocco Catholic Church (313 Sunny Dell Rd., Avondale). Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Kennett Square. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





ANTHONY M. BUCHANAN

Anthony Marshall Buchanan, 35, of Oxford, passed away on April 23 in Elkton, Md.

Born in West Chester, he was the son of Edward M. Buchanan of Oxford and Kimberly McMaster Buchanan Mulherin of Chester, Md. He was employed with W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., as a machine operator. Anthony was a member of Ocklokonee Tribe No. 212, Improved Order of Red Men, Oxford. He was an avid hunter and New York Giants Fan. He enjoyed the outdoors, riding four-wheelers, motorcycles and snowmobiles. In the summer, Anthony enjoyed cold beer and crabs.

He is survived by his father; mother and her husband, Daniel P. Mulherin; four daughters, Natashia (13), Karalina (11), Bryn (6) and Brooklyn (19 months); two brothers, Brandon K. Buchanan of Newark, Del., and Morgan T. Buchanan of Oxford; and one sister, Kerri McCloud of Texas.

A funeral was held April 28. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the A. Buchanan Daughters’ Education Fund c/o Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 86 Pine St., Oxford, PA 19363. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





T. CLYDE WILLIAMS

T. Clyde Williams, 93, was promoted to Glory on April 30, surrounded by his loving family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margie England, in 2002. They shared 49 years of marriage together. He was also preceded in death by a brother, William L. Williams.

Born in Oxford, he was the son of Ernest and Iva Bush Williams. He attended the Upper Oxford one-room schoolhouse through eighth grade, then pursued his lifelong career as a dairy farmer. He was a member of the Oxford Presbyterian Church. He was also a part of the Oxford Lodge No. 353 F&A.M. for 50-plus years, a life member of the Oxford Gun Club, and on the board for the Oxford Cemetery. He enjoyed farming and he took great pride in his work, once winning “Dairy of Distinction.”

He is survived by his two children, Christina and her husband Charlie Hughes, and Thomas C. Williams, Jr. and his wife Melanie; three granddaughters, Leann and her husband Dan LaBossiere, Rebecca Williams, and Samantha Williams.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. May 3 at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. Visitation hours are 9:30 to 11 a.m., with services immediately following. Interment will be in Oxford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to: Oxford Cemetery, 220 N. Third St., Oxford, PA 19363. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.



