Eldreth Pottery plans 24th annual spring open house

04/28/2017 04:31PM, Published by Steven Hoffman, Categories: Top Stories, Today, Eat+Drink+Shop, Arts+Entertainment

For anyone who likes pottery, the upcoming spring open house at Eldreth Pottery is a can’t-miss event.

In fact, after 24 years, the annual spring open house is now a tradition in the area. It takes place on Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 7 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Eldreth Pottery showroom at 902 Hart Road in Oxford.

Eldreth Pottery is one of the few remaining companies in the U.S. that handcrafts salt-glazed stoneware and redware pottery. The pieces are truly unique, and are handmade by a group of talented artists, many of whom have more than 20 years of experience with Eldreth Pottery. A wide selection of one-of-a-kind items will be available at the spring open house. The event will also give customers the opportunity to learn about the pottery-making process. Activities are available for children so they, too, can learn about the pottery-making process. A beautiful piece of pottery will be raffled off during the event.

Eldreth Pottery was founded in 1976 by David and Faye Eldreth. As new business owners, they had little extra money so they dug their own clay in Quarryville, made their own potter’s wheel out of a washing machine, and borrowed a kiln to start making unique pottery.

Through much trial and error—and even more determination—they began selling their pottery at local museums. At first, they used their basement to make the pottery. Then it expanded into the garage and then to an old mushroom house that was converted into a production facility with the help of their production manager, Dan Watt. The popularity of the items increased year after year, and Eldreth Pottery's loyal customer base grew.

At the spring open house, David Eldreth will be signing pieces and answering questions for one of the few remaining times —he is retiring this year to devote more time to his painting.

Eldreth Pottery has a factory and showroom at 902 Hart Road in Oxford. The regular hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m on Saturday.

Eldreth Pottery’s Strasburg showroom is regularly open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, visit Eldreth Pottery’s Facebook page or visit eldrethpottery.com.


Chester County High School Sports

